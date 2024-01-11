93-Year-Old Woman Puts on Flawless Rendition of Kris Kristofferson-Penned Classic “One Day at a Time”

The music world is full of young people hoping to be the next big thing. However, for every youngster out there trying to get their big break, there is an elder who, in some way, influenced them. Some look to stars who came before them. For instance, many up-and-coming country stars look to stars like George Strait, Johnny Cash, or Willie Nelson for inspiration. Some, however, look a little closer to home. Tennessee native and founding member of The Box Tops, Gary Talley is one of the fortunate artists who found their musical inspiration at home. He looked to his mother, Nita Talley, and found all the inspiration he needed in a classic written by Kris Kristofferson.

The Box Tops were a Blue-Eyed Soul group that formed in Memphis, Tennessee in the mid-‘60s. They landed several top-40 hits including “The Letter”, “Cry Like a Baby”, and “A Whiter Shade of Pale” among others. Guitarist Gary Talley was a founding member of the band. Today, Talley teaches guitar lessons, offers session services, and shines a light on his mother’s musical talent.

An X account called Epoch Inspired posted a video of Mrs. Talley singing “One Day at a Time” written by Marijohn Wilkin and Kristofferson. At the time of recording, she was 93 years old. Gary sits in on the guitar for the video. Another younger woman joins in to lend harmony to the song. Together, the trio creates a wonderful family dynamic around the song of faith. Watch the video below.

93-year-old Woman Sings "One Day at a Time" 🥰



This was written by Marijohn Wilkin and Kris Kristofferson. The old lady's name is Nita Talley.pic.twitter.com/gPM6ECQVN4 — Epoch Inspired (@EpochInspired) January 10, 2024

Hear More from Nita Talley

Those who would like to hear more of Mrs. Talley’s singing are in luck. Gary’s YouTube channel features videos of her singing a variety of songs including country classics like “Crazy” and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” alongside classic gospel hymns, oldies, and more. Additionally, she has three albums—One Day at a Time, A Nita Talley Christmas, and More Gospel!—available for purchase on Gary’s website.

More About “One Day at a Time”

Marilyn Sellars was the first artist to record “One Day at a Time” in 1974. Her cut of the song peaked at No. 37 in the United States. The song also brought her a Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Best Song in 1975, according to Songfacts.

In 1979, British artist Lena Martell released the song and it went to No. 1 in the UK. “One Day at a Time” is the only Kristofferson-penned No. 1 single in the United Kingdom.

However, Kristofferson says he didn’t write the song. “I never sing the song because I didn’t write it,” he said in 1000 UK #1 Hits. “Marijohn Wilkin was the first publisher I worked for and she published ‘For the Good Times’ and ‘Darby’s Castle.’ She was a good songwriter herself and I was in the room when she was writing ‘One Day at a Time.’”

Kristofferson went on to say that he “might have given her a line or two,” but he isn’t sure. “Marijohn was paying me back for some of the songs I had written for her—it was her way of saying ‘thank you.’ I’ve done it myself. I’ve given a lot of people who’ve never written a word a piece of one of my songs.”

Featured Image: YouTube