Robert Downey Jr. Recalls Being Left ”Starstruck” by Paul McCartney in Showing of ‘Oppenheimer’

Receiving over 50 awards during his time in Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr. solidified himself as an A-list actor thanks to roles in films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Zodiac, Tropic Thunder, Iron Man, and his latest, Oppenheimer. Showcasing his range over the last 50 years, the actor is among some of the top celebrities in Hollywood. Although Downey Jr. knows what it is like to watch fans become awestruck to meet him, he recently detailed the individual who caused him to fanboy.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor discussed numerous topics like his new film Oppenheimer, which he won a Golden Globe for, and how he screened the movie for a few celebrities to promote the film. While excited for her role in the movie, due to the actor’s strike at the time, he couldn’t attend the premiere. So instead, he created a premiere himself. “I invited everyone who was in the Hamptons, and for the first time in my whole career, strangely, everyone RSVP’d. ”

While Downey Jr. found himself in the company of stars like Steven Spielberg and Michael J. Fox, none compared to the iconic Paul McCartney. Sharing his experience, the actor explained, “I sit down, and the movie starts and I realize I’m sitting next to Paul McCartney. And I was like dude, Paul McCartney RSVP’d and he’s sitting next to me.” He added, “And then I was just like, smelling his cologne, and I started like, breathing in the same rhythm as him. I didn’t even watch the movie.”

Fans Praise Robert Downey Jr.

Although Downey Jr. might not have watched the film, his fans sure did as they praised not just his role in Oppenheimer but his casual generosity. One person wrote, “I love how he gives so much respect to actors like Cillian Murphy and Paul McCartney despite being as big of a star as them. Great to see how he can identify and acknowledge greatness.”

Enjoying his win, fans hope to see the actor reprise his role in the Sherlock Holmes series which is currently in pre-production after years of delays. With Downey Jr. and Jude Law rumored to return, only time will tell if he graces the screen yet again as the world’s greatest detective.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)