The Buzziest Moments From Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’

When Taylor Swift released Reputation in the fall of 2017, she was a familiar (and infamous) face in the headlines. Of course, she always had her Swifties to back her up, but the public was jumping on the anti-Swift train en masse. Her reputation was a muddled and marred thing. This album saw her take back her own story. She dished out songs that commented on her public beef with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, explained her relationship arc with Joe Alwyn, and added color to a year spent behind the scenes.

Needless to say, this album—this reintroduction—was wildly buzzed about. It generated strong reactions. The Reputation stans were fervent. The haters were similarly impassioned. It was a dynamic era of Swift’s career—one that will always carry a certain amount of baggage. Nevertheless, we admire the powerful front Swift displays on Reputation. She got smarter and harder in the nick of time.

Find three moments we feel are the buzziest from Reputation, below. Look what you made her do…

First off, we have to highlight “Look What You Made Me Do.” This track acted as the first single from the album and, subsequently, dropped Swift knee-deep in online discourse. Swift escaped from the public eye while writing this record, which placed a lot of pressure on her eventual return. “Look What You Made Me Do” only added fuel to the fire. Fans had to fight vehemently for this track while haters pointed out the potential cheese factor. Over the years, this song has become beloved. It’s one of the biggest moments in Swift’s Eras Tour setlist with its insatiably catchy chorus and chantable bridge. Nevertheless, at the time of its release, “Look What You Made Me Do” inspired many differing opinions. It was the definition of a buzzy release.

Having popular musicians collaborate on your song is a surefire way to ensure it gets buzz. On top of “End Game” being radio fodder, the addition of Ed Sheeran and Future makes this song one of the biggest on Reputation. Future kicks off the song with an anthemic rap verse, leading into Swift’s melodic chorus. Sheeran adds his brand of pop musicality to another verse, upping the ante tenfold. This trio is the stuff of pop heaven.

I never trust a narcissist / But they love me….name an opening line more enticing than that. We will wait. “I Did Something Bad” is arguably more powerful a statement against her naysayers than “Look What You Made Me Do.” She doesn’t apologize for her past actions. Moreover, she revels in them. They say I did something bad / Then why’s it feel so good, she sings. In the same way that “Look What You Made Me Do” was buzzy, this song demands attention.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images