“They Are Part of My Journey”: Ozzy Osbourne Talks Disappointment Over Drug Usage, Marijuana Legalization

It’s no secret that Ozzy Osbourne used to be a heavy drug user. In fact, his drug use was so out of hand that it led him to be kicked out of Black Sabbath. One has to assume that he had to be using to excess for it to be a reason he was booted from a heavy metal band in 1979. Recently, the Prince of Darkness revealed that he’s not proud of past substance use.

Videos by American Songwriter

The revelation came during the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast when Ozzy answered a question from a fan. The fan wanted to know if he could go back and do it all again if he would choose to abstain from drugs or if he thinks the substances helped him get through life.

[RELATED: The Serial Killer Meaning Behind Ozzy Osbourne’s Resurrecting Hit “No More Tears”]

“My drug escapades, I am not really proud of. But they are part of my journey,” Ozzy said. “If I changed anything, then I wouldn’t be where I am now,” he added.

Additionally, the family discussed marijuana legalization. Ozzy is on board. “I think it should be legalized everywhere,” he said. “I would sooner prefer people to smoke marijuana than tobacco. Tobacco is the most addictive thing I ever put in my body.”

[RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Gives “Heartbreaking” Update on Ozzy Osbourne’s Health in Recent Interview]

Ozzy Osbourne Is Smoking the Sweet Leaf Again

Jack Osbourne has been in recovery for more than two decades. He inspired his father to get sober as well. The heavy metal icon had several years of sobriety under his belt. Now, it seems that he is “California sober.” That just means that he abstains from hard drugs, but is still open to using cannabis from time to time.

[RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Reprimanded for Smoking Weed, Fears He Has 10 Years to Live, “At Best”]

Put frankly, Osbourne is in poor health. He received a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. Additionally, he has had several spinal surgeries. In a recent interview, he admitted that he believes he has ten years left “at best.” He added, “I don’t fear dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful, and miserable existence.”

Then, he said that he’d told Sharon that he smoked a joint recently. Unhappy with the news, she asked why he did it and warned him that smoking pot could kill him. The “No More Tears” singer wasn’t worried. “I said, ‘How long do you want me to f—king live for?’ At best, I’ve got ten years left and when you’re older, times picks up speed,” he said of their interaction.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SiriusXM