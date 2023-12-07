Jennifer Lopez Dubs Taylor Swift Her Woman of the Year in Red Carpet Clip

With a career spanning music, dancing, and acting, Jennifer Lopez finds herself a triple threat in the entertainment industry. And given her achievements along the way to stardom, which includes the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, it comes as no surprise she recently received the Icon Award for the fifth time. While celebrating the achievement, the singer decided to list the female she believed deserved the 2023 Woman of the Year award that Time awarded to Taylor Swift.

Lopez Praises All Women

Walking the red carpet for the Elle event, Lopez stopped to speak with reporters. While discussing the year, the artist received a question about who her 2023 Woman of the Year would be. Taking a minute to think about it, she took the diplomatic approach, saying, “I think my woman of the year… I mean, all of them right? They’re all pretty amazing.”

Although Lopez praised all women for their contributions throughout the year and believed they each deserved it, she thought on the questions for a few more seconds, ultimately pointing to Swift, who received Time’s 2023 Person of the Year award. Fans seemed to agree with one person writing, “Queens supporting queens.”

Still Looking For That Grammy

Inside the event, Lopez received the Icon Award alongside celebrities like Greta Lee, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and several others. The singer even joked about the award on stage, admitting, “I don’t have an Oscar and I don’t have a Golden Globe, and I don’t have a Grammy or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice or a Hollywood Film Award. I do have a Palm Springs International Film Festival Spotlight Award, but this is my fifth Icon Award.”

While Lopez achieved star status throughout her time in music and Hollywood, she noted that she never saw herself as an icon. “Of all the things I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing on my list was Icon.” she later thanked Elle for the award and for recognizing her “as one of your own.”

