Beyoncé Collaborator, Other Stars React to Paul McCartney’s “Blackbird” Take

Following Paul McCartney’s heartfelt message endorsing Beyoncé’s new cover of his classic 1968 Beatles song “Blackbird,” a variety of fans, including several celebrities, took to Instagram to share their own feelings about the track, as well as about McCartney’s comments.

As previously reported, McCartney wrote in his note that he was “so happy” with the pop/R&B superstar’s rendition of “Blackbird.” He added, “I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place.”

Celebrities React to McCartney’s Message to Beyoncé

Britney Spencer was one of four Black country artists that Beyoncé enlisted to sing with her on her version of the tune, which she retitled “Blackbiird.”

Spencer wrote a comment on McCartney’s Instagram that reads, “thanks for making such a beautiful song that grows even bigger in all our hearts as the years go by.”

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon also posted a note on the page, writing, “It’s a beautiful rendition of a truly magical song.” She added emojis featuring musical notes and a heart.

Actress Jurnee Smollett, known for her roles on such TV shows as Friday Night Lights, True Blood, and Lovecraft Country, wrote, “What a beautiful way to use your platform, Sir. Two icons.”

Actress/singer Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks’ wife, also chimed in.

“What a song!” she wrote. “And such a beautiful version by Beyoncé.”

Pop singer Natalie Imbruglia, meanwhile, reacted with four purple heart emojis and a sparkling star emoji.

About “Blackbiird”

On March 29, Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which features her cover of “Blackbird.” “Blackbiird” features harmony vocals by the aforementioned Spencer, as well as by Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts. The track also features new strings, violin, and bass parts played by Khirye Tyler.

The song’s backing track also features McCartney’s acoustic guitar and foot-tapping lifted directly from The Beatles’ original 1968 studio version. In addition, McCartney is listed as a co-producer on the track.

Beyoncé Just Made U.K. Chart History with Cowboy Carter

On Friday, April 5, Beyoncé made U.K. chart history with Cowboy Carter when the album debuted at No. 1 on the country’s Official Albums Chart. This made Bey the first Black artist ever to have a country album reach the top of the U.K. chart.

In addition, her Cowboy Carter track “Texas Hold ’Em” returned to No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart, making Beyoncé the first artist ever to have a country album and a country single at the top of the U.K. charts at the same time.