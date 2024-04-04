Paul McCartney Breaks Silence on Beyoncé’s Version of The Beatles Classic “Blackbird”

Paul McCartney has shared how he feels about Beyoncé’s new cover of his classic 1968 Beatles song “Blackbird,” which appears on the pop/R&B superstar’s new country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter.

In a message posted on his official website and social media pages, McCartney says he is “so happy with Beyoncé’s version,” which she has retitled “Blackbiird,” a reference to the fact that that Cowboy Carter project also is known as act ii: Cowboy Carter.

“I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place,” the 81-year-old rock legend wrote in his message. “I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”

McCartney Discusses a Conversation He Had with Beyoncé

McCartney then explained that he had a nice conversation with Beyoncé about the song.

“I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it,” he revealed. “I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song.”

McCartney then shared his recollections of the incidents that eventually inspired him to write “Blackbird,” and lamented that racism remains an ongoing issue.

“When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking,” he wrote. “[A]nd I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now. Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.”

McCartney’s message is accompanied by a photo of him and Beyoncé taken at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

More About “Blackbiird”

As previously reported, Beyoncé’s “Blackbiird” features harmony vocals by four Black country artists—Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts. The track also features new strings, violin, and bass parts played by Khirye Tyler.

In addition, an article in Variety revealed that the new song’s backing track includes elements lifted directly from The Beatles’ original 1968 studio version.

Specifically, McCartney’s acoustic guitar and foot tapping were taken from the original master recording of “Blackbird.” A rep for McCartney confirmed the information to Variety, noting that the info came from Beyoncé’s own team, as well as additional sources.

According to official details released about “Blackbiird,” McCartney also is credited as a producer on the track.

About The Beatles’ “Blackbird”

The original “Blackbird” recording features only McCartney on vocals, acoustic guitar, and foot taps, as well as some recorded bird noises. The song is credited to him and bandmate John Lennon, but Lennon is believed to have only contributed minimal lyrics.

The song appeared on The Beatles’ self-titled 1968 double album, a.k.a. “The White Album.”