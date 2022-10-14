Neil Young to Reissue ‘Harvest’ for 50th Anniversary

Neil Young first released his fourth studio album, Harvest, in 1972. Featuring some of his most recognizable hits—”Harvest Moon,” “Old Man,” and “Heart of Gold” to name a few—the LP has long been considered some of Young’s finest work.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the record, Young is set to share a reissued version with live and outtake versions added to the mix. Featured on the tracklist are live versions of “Journey Through the Past,” “A Man Needs a Maid,” “Love In Mind” and “Heart of Gold”—which has already been released as a teaser of what’s to come. Find the live version, HERE.

The 50th anniversary reissue comes in both vinyl and CD box sets and will include two DVDs. The first is a video performance of BBC In Concert, while the second is a previously unreleased two-hour documentary called Harvest Time, which details the making of the album. The latter was directed by Young himself.

Both the vinyl and CD box sets come with a poster and a hard-cover book featuring previously unseen photos of Young with sleeve notes from photographer Joel Bernstein. The reissue will be released on Dec. 2 via Reprise Records. Find the full tracklist below.

The Harvest reissue news comes on the heels of Young & Crazy Horse announcing a new album called World Record, produced by Rick Rubin. The impending 11-track record is set to drop on Nov. 18. Pre-order it, HERE.

Harvest Reissue Tracklist

1 Out on the Weekend

2 Harvest

3 A Man Needs a Maid

4 Heart of Gold

5 Are You Ready for the Country?

6 Old Man

7 There’s a World

8 Alabama

9 The Needle and the Damage Done

10 Words (Between the Lines of Age)

11 Out on the Weekend (Live)

12 Old Man (Intro) (Live)

13 Old Man (Live)

14 Journey Through the Past (Intro) (Live)

15 Journey Through the Past (Live)

16 Heart of Gold (Intro) (Live)

17 Heart of Gold (Live)

18 Don’t Let It Bring You Down (Intro) (Live)

19 Don’t Let It Bring You Down (Live)

20 A Man Needs a Maid (Intro) (Live)

21 A Man Needs a Maid (Live)

22 Love in Mind (Intro) (Live)

23 Love in Mind (Live)

24 Dance Dance Dance (Live)

25 Bad Fog of Loneliness (Outtake)

26 Journey Through the Past (Outtake)

27 Dance Dance Dance (Outtake)

Neil Young (Photo: Daryl Hannah / Warner Records)