A Q&A With Make Some WAVs Lyric Contest Promotion Winners Dennis Gilkey

“Your Memory Drinks For Free”

By Dennis Gilkey

Interview by American Songwriter

Dennis Gilkey is American Songwriter’s 2025 Make Some WAVs Lyric Contest Promotion winner for his song “Your Memory Drinks For Free.” American Songwriter caught up with him to get the story behind his lyrics.

How long have you been songwriting?

I’ve been actually writing songs for about ten years or so. But it really started in my late twenties when I’d jot down lyrics or ideas whenever inspiration struck. A story line or thought would just “hit me” in everyday life, and I’d capture it on paper. Honestly, just living life, encountering people and places, there’s usually a song hidden in there somewhere.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Make Some WAVs Promotion?

I wanted to see if one of my songs would connect with people outside of my family or friends. They’ve always been my “captive audience” and feedback panel, so this felt like a chance to share a song with a wider community. American Songwriter has always been a go-to for news, interviews, songwriting tips, and lyric contests, so what’s a better way to put myself out there than to send in a song and let others see it?

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Your Memory Drinks For Free”?

I often catch myself humming songs or hearing melodies in my head while I’m out in the yard or garage working. This was one of those times where the song almost wrote itself in my head first, and then I felt like it was strong enough to put down on paper and to build it into a full song with a melody.

Have you written music for this lyric? If so, how would you describe it?

I’ve wrote a melody for it and had a demo produced. It’s got a modern country feel, but with a steel guitar woven in. I’ve always loved the sound of steel guitar, it’s such a classic part of country music and adds that emotional edge.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

There are so many great songwriters out there, each with their own style, it’s really hard to narrow it down to a favorite. But if I had to name a couple that I really enjoy, I’d say Zach Bryan, because he leans into the American folk tradition and focuses on narrative storytelling more than traditional country formats. And Morgan Wallen, for the way he captures small-town life, love, and heartbreak. I admire the way they tell stories that make you feel like you’re right there in the song.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

I’ll definitely keep writing. For me, it’s about getting the songs out of my head and onto paper. I really enjoy the process of shaping an idea into something that feels like a complete song. I try to make the listener “feel” the lyrics, put them right there in story.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

As the saying goes, everything begins with a song. I’d encourage any songwriter to get their ideas down, polish them into the best songs they can, and then take advantage of opportunities like American Songwriter’s contests. You never know who your songs might reach.

Read the winning lyrics below:



“Your Memory Drinks for Free”

by Dennis Gilkey, IPI 1300261325

-V 1-

I swore I’d leave this town,

See your ghost in the rearview,

But the jukebox hits that chord

And I’m right back next to you.

-V 2-

Every shadow on the wall

Holds your silhouette in view,

And every burn I swallow down

Tastes like nights I lost with you.

-C-

I’m payin’ for the whiskey,

Payin’ for the pain,

Bartender keeps pourin’ but it all tastes the same.

Every glass I’m buyin’

Brings you back to me,

Guess in this old barroom,

Your memory drinks for free.

-V 3-

The neon hum’s still buzzin’,

But your smile steals the show,

I’m stuck between the then and now,

In a place I can’t let go.

-V 4-

I reach for one last lifeline,

But it’s just your photograph,

And in this worn-out corner,

You’re the one I gotta move past.

-C-

I’m payin’ for the whiskey,

Payin’ for the pain,

Bartender keeps pourin’ but it all tastes the same.

Every glass I’m buyin’

Brings you back to me,

Guess in this old barroom,

Your memory drinks for free.

-B- (melody change)

Now I’m drowning in the quiet

Where your laughter used to stay,

And Every lie I told myself

Can’t make the hurt go away,

-O- (slow/talk)

So I raise this glass to nothin’,

To the ghost that won’t leave me,

No matter how much I’m spendin’,

Your memory drinks for free.”