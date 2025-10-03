3 Obscure Country Bands and Musicians From the 70s I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of

Country music was at its best in the 1970s. Of course, that’s a matter of opinion, but it’s a hard opinion to challenge. And while we got to enjoy the greats like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton back in the 70s, there were also quite a few obscure country bands and musicians that found success in that decade. Today, not many listeners know of them, and I’d like to change that. Let’s take a look at a few lesser-known country outfits and artists worth revisiting today!

Poco

Poco was a band that often incorporated country elements into their music, but their core genre is hard to place. They often made blues-soaked soft rock tunes, but also often incorporated the pedal steel guitar into many of their songs, via the help of Rusty Young. This band was technically a spinoff of Buffalo Springfield, but I think their sound is quite unique. After nearly a dozen albums in the 70s and a few more throughout the 80s and 00s, Poco called it quits in 2021. And I think they deserve way more love today for hits like “Heart Of The Night” and “Crazy Love”. They were one of the best, if not somewhat obscure, country rock bands of the 70s.

Wynn Stewart

Some country stars had the best stage presence, like it came naturally to them. Wynn Stewart was one such country star of the Bakersfield sound, and I’m quite surprised that so few country music listeners today know of him. He inspired countless greats, from Merle Haggard to Buck Owens. And while his career (at least in terms of album releases) started in the mid-1960s, I’m quite a big fan of his underrated 1970s releases, namely his final album from 1976, After The Storm.

Sunday Sharpe

I have to admit, I had never heard of Sunday Sharpe before writing up this list of obscure country bands and musicians. And I wish I had. She was ahead of her time. Sharpe is best known for her many hits to make it to the Hot Country Songs chart in the 1970s, including substantial hits like “I’m Having Your Baby” and “A Little At A Time”. She only released one album in 1975 (I’m Having Your Baby), but what a fine album to be known for. Sharpe would end her music career by the end of the 1970s, but her legacy lives on with more than a few classics.

