A Q&A With the Highway Hits Promotion Winner, Kylie Spence

Kylie Spence is the Highway Hits promotion winner for her song, “Tobacco Roots.”

The promotion, which is a joint effort between American Songwriter and Artist For Artist, includes several prizes for the winner. Chief among them is the opportunity to travel to Hamburg, Germany, for the ultimate artist experience at the world-renowned Reeperbahn Festival.

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“I’m genuinely so excited to travel to Germany to share my stories and songs for new people, and I hope I can make someone’s day feel a little brighter in the process,” Spence said. “This will actually be my second time playing in Germany, which makes it even more special. I’m really looking forward to coming back with a few more years of songs, life, and experience under my belt.”

Spence assured fans that she plans to play “Tobacco Roots” during her set, and teased that some new music may be featured as well.

“I’m in the middle of creating something I’m really excited about right now, so it feels like the perfect opportunity to share some of the things I am working on,” she said.

Read on to learn more about Spence.

Kylie Spence Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I’ve been songwriting for as long as I can remember. The first song I remember writing was for my dad for Father’s Day when I was probably seven. I’ve always loved music, and Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” was one of the first songs I remember being completely moved and inspired by.

When I was 12, I was asked to sing at my cousin’s wedding in Texas. Instead of singing a cover, I decided I wanted to write a song for them. I think that was one of the first times I realized how special it was to be able to take a feeling or a story and turn it into something other people could connect with. I’ve pretty much been writing ever since.

WHY DID YOU ENTER AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S HIGHWAY HITS PROMOTION?

I entered because I believe in my music, and honestly, I thought, why not? You never know what can happen when you put yourself out there, and I’m so glad that I did.

TELL US ABOUT THE INSPIRATION BEHIND THE SONG YOU SUBMITTED.

“Tobacco Roots” was actually the last song I wrote for my first record, Everything and Nothing. It came after a relationship went south and left me feeling hurt, confused, and wishing things had ended differently.

At the same time, I was getting ready to leave Montana and move to Tennessee, so the song started to feel like a farewell to a version of my life that I knew I was leaving behind.

WHAT HAS WINNING MEANT TO YOU?

It feels incredibly special. At the end of the day, the biggest thing I want from music is to connect with people. Having an opportunity that allows me to bring these songs to a new audience means so much to me.

The fact that I get to travel across the world to do it is pretty surreal. It also feels like a really meaningful reminder to keep putting myself and my music out there, and to never give up. You never really know which opportunity is going to open a door.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

My inspirations are constantly changing depending on what I’m listening to and what kind of music I’m making. I really love Lizzy McAlpine’s last record and the way her songwriting can feel incredibly conversational and intimate while still being so musical.

I’ve also been a huge Lennon Stella fan since around 2015. I remember watching her post covers when I was about 14. Seeing someone not that much older than me making music like that was really inspiring. I’m so happy she’s releasing music again.

Bon Iver has also been a longtime favorite of mine. I’m drawn to artists who create an entire world around their music, where everything from the songwriting, production, emotion, and visuals all feel like extensions of the same story. I’m always aspiring to do that with my own work.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

I recently started a series where I turn anonymous confessions into songs, which has been such a fun creative exercise and has pushed me to write from perspectives and stories outside of my own.

I’m also in the studio right now working on new music that I’m really, really excited about. I can’t share too much yet, but I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had creating the world and sound around these songs. It feels like a new chapter for me, and I cannot wait to share it when the time comes.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

As corny as it might sound, I really want to be a source of light and love for people. I think music is medicine. Some of the most important songs in my life have made me feel understood at times when I really needed it. I would love for my music to do that for somebody else.

My dream is to keep making art and writing songs that excite me, build a career that allows me to keep doing that for a very long time, and hopefully help people feel a little less alone along the way.

And hey, a Grammy would be nice too.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

Just do it. Why not? If you believe in your art, one of the best things you can do is give it the chance to be heard.

Photos by Tracie Spence