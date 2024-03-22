A Timeline of the Events Surrounding the Death of Missing Student Riley Strain, Who Disappeared After Leaving Luke Bryan’s Bar in Nashville

After a two-week search for Riley Strain, the 22-year-old University of Missouri student who went missing in Nashville on Friday, March 8, his body was found in the Cumberland River in West Nashville on Friday, March 22. At the time of his disappearance, the business student was visiting Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers and on a bar crawl before he went missing and was later found dead.



Though no foul play is suspected in Strain’s death, according to police, there are still unanswered questions surrounding the events that led to the student’s disappearance after he was asked to leave Luke Bryan‘s 32 Bridge bar and his tragic death.



Here’s a look at what is known so far and the events leading up to Strain’s disappearance and death.

March 8, 9:35 p.m.: Nashville Bar Crawl Ends at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge

On March 8, Strain was on a bar crawl with his friends and visited Garth Brooks’ new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk and Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, before his final stop at Luke’s 32 Bridge, according to his stepfather Christopher Whiteid, who said his stepson FaceTimed with his mother Michelle before going to Bryan’s bar.



Not much is known about any additional stops Strain may have made in between, or what happened during his time at 32 Bridge, but the student was asked to leave the bar because of his conduct and was escorted out at 9:35 p.m.

“During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic beverage and two [glasses of] waters,” read a statement posted by the bar. “At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of the building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”



Though there are no details on the specific “conduct” that resulted in Strain being asked to leave 32 Bridges, the bar records showed he ordered one alcoholic drink and two glasses of water before his departure.



The bar also provided the Metro Nashville Police Department with access to security camera footage and photos of Strain at the bar that evening, which were all time-stamped, along with transactions, receipts, and more.



Whiteid said that Strain didn’t sound intoxicated when he FaceTimed with his mother and believes that it’s possible his stepson may have been drugged. “He didn’t even sound like he had been drinking a lot,” said Whiteid. “I’ve done a fair amount of drinking in my life, and I still question whether it was alcohol or something else.”

Detectives today continue to pursue tips & investigative leads concerning missing person Riley Strain, 22. Strain, wearing a 2-tone shirt, is seen in this video crossing 1st Ave N to Gay St (right to left), at 9:47 p.m. Fri. Have info about him? Plz 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/fE86dlqeOC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2024

9:47 p.m.: Strain Heads Back to Hotel, Seen on 1st Ave. N and Gay Street

Though one of Strain’s friends walked him to the exit of the bar, no one left the establishment with him. Shortly after leaving the bar, Strain texted his friends to say he was returning to the Tempo hotel, where they were staying.



Approximately 12 minutes after leaving the bar, a surveillance video, released by the police department, showed Strain crossing the street at 1st Ave. N and Gay Street. The police video shows Strain crossing the street at 9:47 p.m. with a group and checking his phone. He stopped and changed direction before proceeding down the street following the group.

9:52 p.m.: Strain Approached by Police Officer

During his walk Strain was approached by Officer Reginald Young, who was on call for a vehicle burglary on Gay St., south of the Woodland Street Bridge, over the Cumberland River. Riley did not appear distressed and walking upright, according to police.



The officer asked Strain how he was doing. Strain responded, “I’m good, how are you?”



A video of Strain’s brief exchange with Young was later shared by police on X.

Shortly after his interaction with Young, Strain is seen for the last time on video at 9:52 p.m. The video footage shows Strain walking north between the James Robertson Parkway and Woodland Street Bridge.



According to police, who traced Strain’s phone after he was reported missing, the student was walking in the opposite direction of his hotel. His last recorded location was near Public Square Park, which is within proximity to Cumberland River and the sheriff’s office, between 10 and 10:30 p.m.

Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

March 17: Strain’s Bank Card Found Near River

On March 17, Strain’s debit card was found on an embankment of the Cumberland River, near where he was last seen more than a week earlier. A day later, Nashville police shared Young’s bodycam footage from the night of March 8, which shows Strain.



Investigators were already focused on the area waterways, searching by boat, helicopter, and ground crews, before expanding their search along the river.

March 22: Strain’s Body Found in Cumberland River

After a lengthy search, the body of Strain was found in the Cumberland River on Friday, March 22, exactly two weeks after he was last seen. No foul play was suspected. An autopsy is being conducted.



“Riley was the guy that knew no strangers,” said Chris Whiteid. He said that Riley would often “walk up to people, talk to them, full of life,” and was “energetic” and “had charisma.”



Whiteid added, “Everybody loved Riley just because he didn’t care who you were, what group you were with. He was Riley, and you were whoever you were.”

