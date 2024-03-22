Riley Strain, the College Student Who Went Missing After Leaving Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar, Found Dead at 22

The body of missing 22-year-old University of Missouri student Riley Strain, who went missing on March 8 in Nashville, was found in a river just outside of downtown Nashville on Friday, March 23. Strain’s body was found in the Cumberland River near 61st Avenue North in Nashville on Friday morning, according to a local report. No foul play is suspected in Strain’s death, according to police, who have scheduled an autopsy.



“The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning,” wrote the Metropolitan Nashville Police on X, “approximately eight miles from downtown.”



Strain, who was visiting Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers for a spring formal and doing a local bar tour, was reported missing four hours after leaving country star Luke Bryan‘s bar Luke’s 32 Bridge, on March 8. Following his disappearance, the Nashville Metro Police along with Strain’s friends and family started a search for the student.

Shortly after disappearing, Strain’s stepfather Christopher Whiteid shed some light on his stepson’s night and revealed that the college student visited two other bars before entering Bryan’s 32 Bridge. Strain reportedly FaceTimed his mother and told her that he had visited Garth Brooks’ new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk as well as Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa.

BREAKING: The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 22, 2024

Bryan’s 32 Bridge was Strain’s final stop with friends that evening before he was asked to leave by the bar staff because of his conduct. No details were given regarding why the student was escorted out of the establishment. The staff at 32 Bridge posted about serving Strain and his conduct at the venue that evening.



“During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic beverage and two [glasses of] waters,” read a statement posted by the bar. “At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of the building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”



Staff also provided authorities with detailed information, including access to security camera footage, and photos of Strain at the bar, which were all time-stamped, along with transactions, receipts, and accounts by staff.



“Our prayers continue to be with Riley’s friends and family during this difficult time,” added the bar statement, “and for his safe return.”



Shortly after leaving the bar, Strain reportedly texted his friends to say he was heading back to their hotel. Approximately 12 minutes after leaving the bar a, surveillance video showed Strain crossing the street at 1st Ave. N and Gay Street. He was last seen on video five minutes later, at 9:52 p.m.

Strain, according to police, who traced his phone after he was reported missing, reported that the student walked in the wrong direction towards his hotel after leaving the bar and that his last recorded location was near Public Square Park, which is within proximity to Cumberland River and the sheriff’s office, between 10 and 10:30 p.m.



On March 17, police found Strain’s bank card on the embankment of the river; the card had not been used since March 8.



“Y’all this is scary,” Bryan posted on Instagram Stories in response to Strain’s disappearance. “Praying for his safe return. TC Restaurant Group, operator, and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge is continuing to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information to aid in the search for Riley strain. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return.”

Whiteid said that Strain didn’t sound intoxicated when he FaceTime and believes that his stepson may have been drugged while taking a tour of country stars’ bars.



“He didn’t even sound like he had been drinking a lot,” said Whiteid. “I’ve done a fair amount of drinking in my life, and I still question whether it was alcohol or something else.”

