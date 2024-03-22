John Legend Dashes ‘The Voice’ Fans’ Hopes With Blake Shelton Assertion

One thing about The Voice viewers, they’re a hopeful bunch. Country star Blake Shelton brought many a fan onboard with his earthy charm and banter. Fans were devastated when the “Ol’ Red” singer announced he was hanging up his cowboy hat after 23 seasons. Some fans are still keeping their fingers crossed for Shelton’s return, despite the singer’s admission that he should have left sooner.

Fans Want Shelton to “Bring Back the Sunshine”

The Shelton nostalgia is still strong among social media viewers. “4 Best Coaches of The Voice US in one season,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus. Ughh year 2017.”

The only The Voice winner I know is Blake Shelton — Jojo 👻 (@AmbieeJojo) March 5, 2024

Another X user admitted that they would “always miss Blake Shelton, his voice, wit and sunny personality.”

Sorry, but I am not a fan of Jason Aldean and as someone who has watched The Voice from the start he doesn't fit. I will always miss Blake Shelton, his voice, wit and sunny personality. I like Dan and Shay, everyone seems more comfortable this season, last season was rough. — Cindy Gossett (@gossett509) February 28, 2024

Country legend Reba McEntire replaced Shelton after Season 23. Many viewers have embraced her presence on the show, but not all.

“Replacing Blake Shelton with Reba was the best decision the voice could ever make,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “Hopefully she work more seasons than just this one.”

Some fans believe The Voice just isn’t what it once was without the friendly rival between Shelton and former coach Adam Levine. “the voice should have been gone after adam levine left, and really should be OFF air now that blake shelton left,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “if anything, the voice is less about the contestants, and more about the coaches’ egos and competitive streaks.”

John Legend Dashes ‘The Voice’ Fans’ Hopes

Senior coach John Legend recently snuffed out diehard fans’ hopes for Shelton’s return to his big red chair. The “All of Me” singer recently told ET Online that he doesn’t think it’s in the cards.

While Legend says he could see a comeback from Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer seems quite content with his newfound freedom on the couple’s Oklahoma ranch.

“I feel like Gwen is the only chance we have. I don’t think Blake is coming back,” Legend said in an interview published Monday (March 18.) “He is staying on the farm, he’s enjoying himself. I’ve talked to him and he’s, like, picking corn. He sent us some fresh corn from the farm, he sent us some fresh peaches from the farm, we made peach cobbler. I don’t think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film The Voice.“

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images