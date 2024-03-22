Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Shares Additional Details of Riley Strain’s Visit, Sends Prayers to Family

Luke Bryan recently found himself at the center of an investigation after 22-year-old Riley Strain went missing from Luke’s 32 Bridge. On March 8, the college student visited the bar before finding himself separated from his fraternity brothers. While surveillance footage has been able to locate some of his last movements, his whereabouts are still unknown. As law enforcement continued their search, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) opened an investigation of whether the establishment overserved the student.

While cooperating with local authorities, Luke’s 32 Bridge insisted that the missing student ordered only a single drink during his time at the bar. Sharing a statement on Facebook, the bar explained, “During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters.” The statement continued, “At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”

Hoping Strain returns safely, the bar concluded, “Our prayers continue to be with Riley’s friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return.”

Luke Bryan Hopes For A Safe Return

Discussing the recent development surrounding Strain’s search, a family friend, Chris Dingman, welcomed the help from TABC as he urged for more resources. “Authorities are now doing an investigation into the bar. What that means to me is all alcohol, beer, liquor, and wine is all federally regulated. So when they got brought into this, that now means we will have even more resources than we currently have with Metropolitan Police.”

While Strain’s father, Ryan Gilbert, called the situation one of his worst nightmares, Bryan shared on his Instagram, “Y’all this is scary. Praying for his safe return.” The singer insisted, “TC Restaurant Group, operator, and owner of Luke’s 32 Bridge is continuing to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to provide security camera footage and any other potentially helpful information to aid in the search for Riley strain. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones for his safe return.”

