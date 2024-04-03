ABBA Reportedly Bringing Their Avatar Show Stateside in Multi-Million-Dollar Deal

You don’t last half a century as a band without adapting to the times. That’s exactly what ABBA did with their virtual Voyage concert series. After a successful run in London, the Swedish pop group is bringing their ‘ABBAtars’ to the United States.

ABBA Hologram Show Could Be Headed for Vegas

Music-News reported that a source told British tabloid The Daily Star that “ABBA has been secretly in talks for a while about getting a deal in Vegas.” Abba is expected to ink a multi-million-dollar deal.

MGM Resorts, Caesars Palace and Resorts World have all been locked in a bidding war to secure the Swedes’ unique digital residency. Resorts World has apparently come out on top, according to Music-News.

Voyage stars the original ABBA lineup of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as their CG-generated, 1979 clones. The artists spent five weeks working in motion-capture suits to produce the act’s choreography.

A 10-piece orchestra accompanies the digital performers on timeless hits such as “Fernando,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Waterloo.”

This Could Be Your Last Chance

It’s the closest diehard fans can get to experiencing ABBA’s music live these days. Now all in their 70s, the real-life ABBA members have no intentions of returning to the stage. Back in 2000, they reportedly rejected a $1 billion offer to reunite. That’s a whole lot of “Money, Money, Money.”

In the beginning, ABBA was held together by two romantic relationships. Faltskog and Ulvaeus married in 1971. Andersson and Lyngstad lived together by then, although they would not marry until 1978.

Unfortunately, neither marriage could withstand the pressures of global stardom. By 1981, both couples had divorced. ABBA called it quits two years later.

In 2018, the foursome reunited in the studio, recording what would become Voyage. Despite the 35-year break, Ulvaeus said the reunion felt natural.

“I looked around and I looked into Agnetha’s eyes and Frida’s eyes and there was the same kind of feeling, the warmth, and the friendship and the bonds, between us that, as you suddenly realise no one on earth has experienced this kind of relationship that we have because, thinking about it, it’s true, nobody else has,” he said.

Ulvaeus added, “Sadly, people die and they don’t stay on friendly terms for their whole lives, but we have. And I’m so incredibly happy for that.”

