AC/DC Inspire ‘Highway to Spell’ Children’s Alphabet Book

If you didn’t already know your ABCs of AC/DC you soon will.

The Australian rock outfit will be alphabetized on the written page in The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, available in stores and online, via Australian merch brand, Love Police, starting Nov. 11.

“Join Angus, Malcolm, Bon, Brian, and the boys for a classic stroll through the alphabet,” reads the book’s synopsis. “Every page leaps out with color, humor, and the band’s history as you wind down the Highway To Spell.”

A vibrant page-turner featuring illustrations from Paul “The Mayor” McNeil, the book is the fourth installment in a rockin’ alphabet series of music-themed children’s picture books. It follows Never Mind Your Ps and Qs, Here’s the Punk Alphabet, M Is For Metal, and the Country and Western Alphabet Book.

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young contacted Love Police’s chief, Brian Taranto, after coming across his own likeness in a copy of M is for Metal, which opens with “A is for Angus whose riffs are a hit. He’s a grown man in a schoolboy outfit.” He was sold.

However, The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet will kick off a little differently, starting with “A is for Angus, who thinks it’s good luck, to wear a school uniform, and walk like a duck.”

“What an honor it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special,” Taranto said in a statement. “Yeah, it’s a kid’s book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page … We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers.”

Photo: Sony Music