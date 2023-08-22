Trisha Yearwood, Randy Travis and Nelly Among 2023 ACM Honors Performers and Presenters

The Academy of Country Music has revealed the artists and celebrities who will be on hand for the 16th annual ACM Honors. Keith Urban, Nelly, Randy Travis, Trisha Yearwood, and Marty Stuart are among the country stars set to appear.

Videos by American Songwriter

This year’s list of performers and presenters also includes The War and Treaty, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, Brett Young, Sara Evans, Lee Brice, Lady A, Priscilla Block, Breland, Hailey Whitters, Bailey Zimmerman, Emily Shackleton, Billy Ray Cyrus and Fire Rose with Travis Denning, Big Kenny, and Anne Wilson.

Actor Dennis Quaid and radio personality Storme Warren will also appear at the star-studded event, hosted by Carly Pearce for her third consecutive year.

Among this year’s honorees is Chris Stapleton, who will be presented with the ACM Triple Crown Award, celebrating his wins in the ACM Awards’ New Male Vocalist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year categories.

Kane Brown earns this year’s International Award for his “outstanding contributions to the growth of country music throughout the world.” Tim McGraw’s contributions to multiple facets of the industry will be recognized with the ACM Icon Award, while Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and the late K.T. Oslin’s achievements in songwriting will be celebrated with the ACM Poet’s Award.

Additional honorees include HARDY, named Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year winner Ashley Gorley. Charlie Daniels will be posthumously honored with this year’s Spirit Award for the lasting impact his career has left on the genre. Breakout artist Breland will receive the Academy of Country Music’s first-ever Lift Every Voice Award for his efforts to elevate underrepresented voices within the genre.

[RELATED: Academy of Country Music Shares Special Award Honorees, ACM Honors Host]

The 2023 ACM Honors will be held tomorrow, August 22, at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The ceremony will air on September 18 at 8 PM ET as a two-hour primetime special exclusively on FOX.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)