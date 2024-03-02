Ronnie Dunn Joins Trisha Yearwood for Powerhouse Duet to Celebrate Her ACL Hall of Fame Induction

For almost four decades, Trisha Yearwood has dominated country music with hits like “Walkaway Joe”, “She’s in Love with the Boy”, and “The Song Remembers When”. Besides selling over 15 million records and winning three Grammy Awards, the singer went on to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. And while singing is her passion, she also branched over into television with her Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen. She also wrote numerous cookbooks. With such a prosperous career in country music, the icon recently found herself inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. And to make the night special, she performed alongside Ronnie Dunn and Don Henley.

Much like Yearwood, Dunn spent the majority of his career sharing his love for country music with albums like Peace, Love, and Country Music. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the singer released five studio albums, with the last hitting shelves back in January 2022. But while Dunn hasn’t released a new album in almost two years, he still knows how to entertain a crowd as he performed “I’ll Carry You Home” with Yearwood.

Fans praised the performance by Dunn and Yearwood with comments including, “Two of the purest and most beautiful voices in all of music! Wonderful!!” Another person added, “They both still sound amazing.”

Trisha Yearwood Performed Famous Hit With Don Henley

As mentioned above, Yearwood didn’t just perform with Dunn as she also received the chance to sing “Walkaway Joe” with Henley. At the time, she said, “I can’t imagine being on this stage and being honored by Don Henley and not asking him if he would come up here and help me finish my portion of the show.”

Just a few months ago, Yearwood shared a picture of her standing with Henley. She captioned the post, writing, “I feel humbled to be honored on such a sacred stage. Live music can change people’s lives and what Austin City Limits has been doing for live music for the last 50 years is truly life changing, not only for the artists and the players, but most importantly for everyone watching and listening.”

As for her thoughts on Henley, Yearwood added, “And Don Henley, this honor will forever mean that much more because you welcomed me into the @acltv Hall of Fame. Appreciate you, my friend!”



