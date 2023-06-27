Academy of Country Music Shares Special Award Honorees, ACM Honors Host

Written By Peter Burditt

The 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors will return in August and shine a light on the genre’s musicians and those working behind the scenes. Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw, and many others will be recipients at the 16th ACM Honors on August 23 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Chris Stapleton will be recognized with the Triple Crown Award following his win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. He qualified for the honor after winning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, ACM Male Vocalist of the Year, and ACM Entertainer of the Year throughout his career.

Additionally, Tim McGraw will be honored with the ICON Award alongside longtime record label executive Mike Dungan. The trophy is presented to a country artist, duo/group or industry leader who has “advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry, such as songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, literary works, philanthropic contributions, and other goodwill efforts,” according to the ACM.

Kane Brown will take home the International Award for his contributions to the growth of country music throughout the world. The ACM Poet’s Award, presented to a country music songwriter for “outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career” will be given to Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter and K.T. Oslin. BRELAND will be recognized with the ACM Lift Every Voice Award for playing a major role in “elevating underrepresented voices throughout the genre” while the late Charlie Daniels will receive the ACM Spirit Award posthumously.

The organization continues its long-time tradition of celebrating power-house country music figures as executives Troy Vollhoffer, Charlie Cook and Bill Mayne also will be honored. “This year’s ACM Special Award honorees have made a tremendous impact on the music we know and love,” Chair of ACM Special Awards Committee, Kerri Edwards said in a release. “From icons and veteran executives who have shaped and steered the industry for years, to newer artists making a splash and welcoming fresh audiences into the community, I am so excited about celebrating them in August at what is always one of the best nights of the year.”

Carly Pearce will return as host of the ACM Honors for the third consecutive year. General on-sale tickets go on sale Friday, June 30. For all other ticket information visit HERE.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)