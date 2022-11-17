Actor Matthew McConaughey Crafts Song for His Beloved Alma Mater; Shares New Video

Actor Matthew McConaughy has given songwriting the old college try.

In partnership with the Moody Center, a multi-purpose arena, home to the University of Texas at Austin’s men’s and women’s basketball programs, the Oscar-winning actor and UT Austin alum crafted a song, titled “Bless The Mood.”

“As a longhorn alum and partner in the moody center I wanted to write a fun new anthem to kick off a new day for Texas basketball in the moody center,” McConaughey said in a statement, via Rolling Stone. “It’s time to bless the mood.”

“Bless The Mood” and its accompanying music video champion the university’s men’s basketball team and was revealed before a game between the Longhorns and Washington’s Gonzaga University.

The video features McConaughey in his element, shrouded in a kind of laid-back eccentricity, donning an immaculate white suit and Jim Jones sunglasses. Like Miami Vice, but make it Texas.

Flashing between footage of Longhorn players and views of the new Moody Center, the music video captures Texas-based gospel group, the Spiritualettes, and singer Melat Kassa joining McConaughey at the mic. The video pans across Raul Vallejo on trumpet, Carlos Sosa on saxophone, Anthony Ferrell on the keyboard, JJ Johnson on drums, Elijah Ford on bass, and the tune’s producer Charlie Sexton on lead guitar.

It’s time to get your horns in the air and reveal, revive and testify the actor evangelizes in “Bless The Mood.” Listen to the soon-to-be-McConaughey-classic, below.

The start of his budding musical career came earlier this year during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Moody Center. The actor broke out in song, lilting over and over, Are you ready to bless the Mood?, calling for backup from the crowd.

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images