Adele Opens Up About “The Worst Moment in My Career”

Cloaked in all of the glitz and glamour of stage and song, it often seems that our favorite singers can do anything. Occasionally, they will even sing of limitless lives. But, as we well know, no one is above the ebbs and flows of being human. Case and point is Adele’s rescheduled Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele.

In January of this year, Adele infamously posted a video on her Instagram account announcing her decision to reschedule her Las Vegas residency days before it was set to begin. Now, several months after that decision and its fallout, Adele is speaking out about it.

“It was the worst moment in my career, by far,” Adele said in a new interview. “I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

“There was just no soul in it,” she continued to explain. “The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

At the time of this decision, the coronavirus variant Omicron had wreaked havoc on Adele’s team. Adele’s team had worked around the clock to make up for COVID-induced absences as deadlines quickly approached. Despite these efforts, though, Adele felt “disconnected” from the whole process. It just wasn’t quite right.

“With her, everything’s about authenticity,” Jonathan Dickins, Adele’s longtime manager, said. “For her to go out and perform a show she’s not happy with would be a lie to the fans.”

So, the show did not go on. “The first couple of months was really, really hard,” Adele said of the cancelation. “I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

Staying true to herself, Adele has now announced the rescheduled dates are set for November 2022 and the show will run through March of 2023 at Caesars Palace.

Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. pic.twitter.com/PQLiaPVYgO — Adele (@Adele) July 25, 2022

Adele (Photo: Simon Emmett/Sony)