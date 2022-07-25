Adele’s Long-Awaited Las Vegas Residency Set to Begin November 2022, Dates Added Through 2023

Adele revealed the newly rescheduled dates of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, which was postponed by the artist earlier in the year, and added on eight additional dates running through 2023. The 32-date Weekends with Adele shows will kick off on Nov. 8 and run through March 25, 2023.
“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” posted Adele on her social media pages. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”
Originally scheduled to open her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January 2022, Adele decided to postpone the shows at the last minute because she felt the production was not up to par. The show was scheduled to run from January through April but was postponed the day before opening night due to delivery delays that resulted in the show being “half-assed,” according to the artist.
“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,” said Adele in a recent interview, opening up about the cancellations.
“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she added. “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough. You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing.”
Weekends With Adele Dates:
Show 1 – Nov 18
Show 2 – Nov 19
Show 3 – Nov 25
Show 4 – Nov 26
Show 5 – Dec 2
Show 6 – Dec 3
Show 7 – Dec 9
Show 8 – Dec 10
Show 9 – Dec 16
Show 10 – Dec 17
Show 11 – Dec 23
Show 12 – Dec 24
Show 13 – Jan 20
Show 14 – Jan 21
Show 15 – Jan 27
Show 16 – Jan 28
Show 17 – Feb 3
Show 18 – Feb 4
Show 19 – Feb 10
Show 20 – Feb 11
Show 21 – Feb 17
Show 22 – Feb 18
Show 23 – Feb 24
Show 24 – Feb 25
Show 25 – Mar 3
Show 26 – Mar 4
Show 27 – Mar 10
Show 38 – Mar 11
Show 29 – Mar 17
Show 30 – Mar 18
Show 31 – Mar 24
Show 32 – Mar 25
(Photo: Simon Emmett/Sony)