Adele’s Long-Awaited Las Vegas Residency Set to Begin November 2022, Dates Added Through 2023

Adele revealed the newly rescheduled dates of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, which was postponed by the artist earlier in the year, and added on eight additional dates running through 2023. The 32-date Weekends with Adele shows will kick off on Nov. 8 and run through March 25, 2023.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” posted Adele on her social media pages. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

Originally scheduled to open her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January 2022, Adele decided to postpone the shows at the last minute because she felt the production was not up to par. The show was scheduled to run from January through April but was postponed the day before opening night due to delivery delays that resulted in the show being “half-assed,” according to the artist.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,” said Adele in a recent interview, opening up about the cancellations.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she added. “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough. You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing.”

Weekends With Adele Dates:

Show 1 – Nov 18

Show 2 – Nov 19

Show 3 – Nov 25

Show 4 – Nov 26

Show 5 – Dec 2

Show 6 – Dec 3

Show 7 – Dec 9

Show 8 – Dec 10

Show 9 – Dec 16

Show 10 – Dec 17

Show 11 – Dec 23

Show 12 – Dec 24

Show 13 – Jan 20

Show 14 – Jan 21

Show 15 – Jan 27

Show 16 – Jan 28

Show 17 – Feb 3

Show 18 – Feb 4

Show 19 – Feb 10

Show 20 – Feb 11

Show 21 – Feb 17

Show 22 – Feb 18

Show 23 – Feb 24

Show 24 – Feb 25

Show 25 – Mar 3

Show 26 – Mar 4

Show 27 – Mar 10

Show 38 – Mar 11

Show 29 – Mar 17

Show 30 – Mar 18

Show 31 – Mar 24

Show 32 – Mar 25

(Photo: Simon Emmett/Sony)