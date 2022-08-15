‘X Factor’ Documentary to Expose “Bullying and Exploitation”

We rarely know what goes on behind the curtain. But, now, a new documentary on The X Factor is expected to expose just that—the unseen goings on of the highly produced TV series.

An anonymous source recently disclosed to the Daily Mail that former contestants of the televised talent competition are beginning to tell their stories of mistreatment on the show. “There are currently some former contestants telling their stories for the program,” the source said. “There are some out there who believe they were mistreated by the X Factor machine.

“They are now going to get their chance to have a say,” they continued. “But what is more worrying for [Simon] Cowell and ITV is that there are some of his former lieutenants who are ready to break their silence on what went on.”

Cowell, a TV personality and producer, created The X Factor with his company, Syco Entertainment, in 2004. The show aired on the ITV network for its first 15 seasons. And over the course of its many seasons, The X Factor developed a handful of successful musical groups like One Direction and Little Mix. Other contestants, though, were set on different paths.

In April of 2021, former contestant Katie Waissel stated that she had been sexually assaulted by one of the show’s employees. Numerous other former contestants have brought other allegations of abuse and mistreatment against the show and its employees.

Another former contestant and finalist, Fleur East, had previously stated, “They don’t care about you [referring to the show staff]. You’re a commodity; you are as good as the money you’re going to make them. That is it. You are completely replaceable and as I said, it’s a conveyor belt. If you’re not going to do it, someone else will take your place to do it.”

It appears that Cowell and crew have a reckoning approaching.