Due to COVID-19, Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency with Tearful Video

Adele has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency. And she’s not happy about it.

The globally famous artist announced the news on Thursday (January 20) in a tearful video, saying she was “gutted” by the decision.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said on Instagram. “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted.”

She added: “All dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Adele’s residency was set to commence on Friday at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum on the famed Vegas strip. The 33-year-old British-born singer was slated to play every Friday and Saturday through April 16 (except for February 18-19, due to a planned Van Morrison gig that weekend).

Earlier, it was reported that the singer was slated to make nearly $700,000 per show, earning some $16 million total.

Aside from the postponement news, 2021, and now 2022, has been the Age of Adele! The singer has single-handedly impacted the music industry like none other, affecting vinyl pressing supply chains, Spotify’s shuffle song playback policy, and practically broken the internet with various new releases, from albums to videos.

Adele recently released her latest bit of content, the new music video for her song, “Oh My God,” which earned her 100,000 views on YouTube in a matter of moments.

Earlier in 2021, Adele released her latest LP, 30, to great fanfare. So much so she both helped to increase CD sales to a new high mark and at the same time helped to essentially halt the production of any other vinyl albums as people awaited their copies of her newest record.

In addition, the singer released her first music video from 30, for “Easy On Me,” in October 2021. The video for the song has since amassed around 230 million views on YouTube since its release.

Photo: Adele / Instagram