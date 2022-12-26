Adele Shouts Out Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict: “Do Whatever You Want Now, Baby!”

Adele has publicly shared her support for Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty on all counts in their 2020 shooting case.

Over the holiday weekend, Adele performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. During a Friday night show, the “Easy On Me” singer brought up the viral TikTok mash-up of her 2015 hit, “Water Under the Bridge,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”

“Someone said, ‘Why doesn’t Adele have backup dancers?'” said Adele. “And then someone made a video of ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it. Remember that?”

She then shifted gears to the verdict in Megan’s trial saying, “Well today … tonight, I would like to wish Meg the Stallion a very, very merry, merry Christmas! Girl, get your peace. Do whatever you want now, baby! I love ya!”

Watch a fan-shot clip of the moment below.

❤Adele @Adele wishes Meg Thee Stallion @theestallion a "A very very Merry Merry Christmas" and sends her love & support ❤#WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/exXpjzJdpU — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) December 24, 2022

Lanez was found guilty on Dec. 23. The case centered around an alleged 2020 shooting at a Hollywood party hosted by Kylie Jenner. The trial ran for nearly two weeks.

The verdict was handed down by a Los Angeles jury. Lanez was convicted on three counts—assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez’s sentencing is slated for Jan. 27. He faces up to 22 years in prison.

In other Adele news, the singer has added a New Year’s Eve date to her Vegas residency.

“New Years Eve has always been a let down for me,” she wrote in a post on social media. “I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

Find ticket information for the NYE show as well as the rest of Adele’s residency, HERE.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele