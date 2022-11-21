Adele Adds New Year’s Eve Shows to Vegas Residency: “Let’s Go All Out”

Adele will officially be welcoming 2023 from center stage. The singer gives her fans a final 2022 hoorah with two New Year’s Eve shows tacked onto her already stacked Las Vegas residency.

“New Years Eve has always been a let down for me,” the singer wrote in a post on social media. “I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

Sin City will see Adele celebrate with a December 30 and a December 31 show. Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 10 a.m. local time.

Weekends with Adele at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace kicked off last Friday (Nov. 18) after Adele shared equal excitement and anxiety with fans.

“I always get scared before shows,” she wrote in a social media post. “And I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career!”

Nov. 25, 2022

Nov. 26, 2022

Dec. 2, 2022

Dec. 3, 2022

Dec. 9, 2022

Dec. 10, 2022

Dec. 16, 2022

Dec. 17, 2022

Dec. 23, 2022

Dec. 24, 2022

Dec. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2022

Jan. 20, 2023

Jan. 21, 2023

Jan. 27, 2023

Jan. 28, 2023

Feb. 3, 2023

Feb. 4, 2023

Feb. 10, 2023

Feb. 11, 2023

Feb. 17, 2023

Feb. 18, 2023

Feb. 24, 2023

Feb. 25, 2023

Mar. 3, 2023

Mar. 4, 2023

Mar. 10, 2023

Mar. 11, 2023

Mar. 17, 2023

Mar. 18, 2023

Mar. 24, 2023

Mar. 25, 2023

