Ahead of New LP, Dave Matthews Band Releases Title Track “Walk Around The Moon”

With a new album set to release on Friday (May 19), Grammy Award-winning rock group Dave Matthews Band has released the title track from the LP, “Walk Around The Moon.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Matthews and company are also set to head out on a massive tour starting this Friday. The trek begins at The Woodlands, Texas, making stops in Nashville, Chicago, Charleston, West Palm Beach and Dallas before concluding in early September at The Gorge Amphitheater in Washington.

Regarding the new single, the band debuted the track at their July 2021 Walnut Creek Amphitheatre concert. Matthews told the audience, “This song is about taking a walk in the woods with unexpected consequences.”

And according to a press statement, the song was “largely written throughout the pandemic, and Walk Around The Moon is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground.”

Fans can pre-order the new album here and see the full track list below.

Walk Around The Moon – Track Listing

1. Walk Around The Moon

2. Madman’s Eyes

3. Looking For A Vein

4. The Ocean And The Butterfly

5. It Could Happen

6. Something To Tell My Baby

7. After Everything

8. All You Wanted Was Tomorrow

9. The Only Thing

10. Break Free

11. Monsters

12. Singing From The Windows

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

5/19 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/24 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

5/30 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/3 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/9 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Photo by Sanjay Suchak / Courtesy Shore Fire Media