Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, and Dave Matthews Band to Headline Bourbon & Beyond

Bourbon & Beyond is gearing up for its biggest year yet. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has announced that the Louisville, Kentucky-based event will welcome more than 100 artists on five stages in its eighth year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Set to take place from Sept. 24-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Bourbon & Beyond 2026 will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, and Dave Matthews Band.

Queens of the Stone Age and Goose will join Foo Fighters on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves and Foster the People will perform alongside Mumford & Sons on Friday.

Saturday will see The Red Clay Strays and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit take the stage before Stapleton. The final day will feature performances from Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, and Counting Crows.

Throughout the weekend, other acts including Jessie Murph, Charley Crockett, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Father John Misty, Max McNown, and The Fray will also perform. Additionally, Marcus King Band, Amos Lee, Noah Cyrus, Plain White T’s, and S. G. Goodman are among the others slated to take the stage.

“Bourbon & Beyond is built to be the best weekend of your year. Plain and simple,” Wimmer said in a press release. “From the second you arrive, everything is designed so you can fully experience what a music festival should be. It’s an escape with soul—a place where you can unplug from real life, let loose, be a kid again, and really live in the moment.”

[Get Your Bourbon & Beyond 2026 Passes Now]

What to Know About Bourbon & Beyond 2026

Bourbon & Beyond isn’t just about the music. This year, the festival will roll out a revitalized Fork & Flask curated by Kroger experience. The immersive activation will showcase a diverse lineup of beloved local restaurants, innovative speakeasies, and standout bars.

In addition, the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar is home to The Bluegrass Situation Stage and features the best bluegrass bands as well as line dancing.

On top of all of that, festival attendees can enhance their experience with free access to amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom, which will be open exclusively to them throughout the weekend.

“You can ride roller coasters at Kentucky Kingdom, discover new artists and see your favorites, sip great spirits, and eat incredible food—and it all just works,” Wimmer said. “At its core, it’s about creating memories. It’s a vacation inside a vacation. This lineup reflects everything Bourbon & Beyond stands for. And I say this with humility and confidence—there is nothing else quite like it in this space. It truly is the best weekend you can have at a festival of this scale.”

Festival passes are on sale now.

All Photos courtesy of Bourbon & Beyond