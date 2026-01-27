Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour Dates for 2026

Dave Matthews Band just announced their customary summer tour dates for 2026. The 35-date tour will stretch from May to September, culminating in a three-night Labor Day weekend residency in George, Washington at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

The tour kicks off May 8 in The Woodlands, Texas, and cruises the south before finishing out the month with two nights at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The next stretch will then begin June 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina and head north, wrapping in Noblesville, Indiana, on June 27. (DMB has wisely segmented the extensive summer run into separate legs with breaks in between.)

Then, from July 7, the band will launch from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and finish out July in Hartford, Connecticut on July 25.

Finally, two nights in Greenwood Colorado at Fiddler’s Green (August 28-29) and the aforementioned Labor Day Washington residency (September 4-6). Special guests will include Stephen Wilson Jr. and Infinity Song (Friday), Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen (Saturday), and Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull (Sunday).



How to Get Dave Matthews Band Tickets

A DMB Warehouse Fan Association Presale is now ongoing, with a public onsale following on Friday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will also be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/08 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/09 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/11 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/15 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

05/25 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

05/26 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/29 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/30 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/06 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/10 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/12 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/13 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/23 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

06/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

06/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/27 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

07/08 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

07/10 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/11 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/14 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

07/15 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

07/17 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/21 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

07/22 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/24 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/25 — Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre

08/28 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/29 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/04 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

09/05 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

09/06 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

