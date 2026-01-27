Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour Dates for 2026

Dave Matthews Band just announced their customary summer tour dates for 2026. The 35-date tour will stretch from May to September, culminating in a three-night Labor Day weekend residency in George, Washington at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
The tour kicks off May 8 in The Woodlands, Texas, and cruises the south before finishing out the month with two nights at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The next stretch will then begin June 5 in Raleigh, North Carolina and head north, wrapping in Noblesville, Indiana, on June 27. (DMB has wisely segmented the extensive summer run into separate legs with breaks in between.)
Then, from July 7, the band will launch from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and finish out July in Hartford, Connecticut on July 25.
Finally, two nights in Greenwood Colorado at Fiddler’s Green (August 28-29) and the aforementioned Labor Day Washington residency (September 4-6). Special guests will include Stephen Wilson Jr. and Infinity Song (Friday), Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen (Saturday), and Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull (Sunday).
How to Get Dave Matthews Band Tickets
A DMB Warehouse Fan Association Presale is now ongoing, with a public onsale following on Friday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Tickets will also be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Dave Matthews Band 2026 Tour Dates
05/08 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/09 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/11 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/15 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
05/25 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/26 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/29 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
05/30 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/06 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
06/10 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/12 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/13 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/23 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
06/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
06/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/27 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/07 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
07/08 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
07/10 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/11 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/14 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
07/15 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
07/17 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/21 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
07/22 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/24 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/25 — Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre
08/28 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/29 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/04 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
09/05 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
09/06 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
