Kylie Minogue to Embark on a Las Vegas Residency

It’s a right of passage for every world-class entertainer to have a stint in the American capital of entertainment, Las Vegas. Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue is set to embark on her first Vegas residency later this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Minogue is set to partner with the Voltaire nightclub at the Venetian for her residency and will be the club’s first artist in residency following their November opening date.

The “Can’t Get You out of My Head” singer posted about her new gig on Twitter writing, “VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency.” The Tweet also featured a teaser clip for the Residency, which sees the singer performing under red strobe lights. Check it out, below.

[RELATED: Kylie Minogue Featured in Upcoming Musical ‘I Should Be So Lucky’]

VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/1W1xViYD6t — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 28, 2023

According to the teaser trailer, the run of shows (which she has deemed “more than just a residency”) will run from November through January. Tickets will be available from the Voltaire website starting on August 9.

Minogue recently appeared at a press conference in Los Angeles and commented on her residency saying (Per BBC News), “I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl Tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ‘Oh, this feels like a Vegas show.’

“My team at the time kept saying, ‘Why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point,'” she continued. “I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

According to the outlet, the show will feature songs from her forthcoming album Tension as well as her past studio albums.

Photo by Darenote LTD 2020 / Shorefire