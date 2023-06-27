AI Transformed Queen’s “We Will Rock You” Into a Contemporary Christian Hit – Check Out the Results

Coming alive in a barrage of stomps and claps, Queen’s chest-rattling, earth-quaking rock anthem “We Will Rock You” is enrapturing, potentially qualifying as a religious experience. So what if it were turned into one?

We asked ChatGPT to rewrite the band’s classic “We Will Rock You” in the style of a contemporary Christian hit, keeping with the song’s engaging rhythm, but giving the lyrics religious undertones and setting it to a pseudo-rock gospel. Here’s what it came up with.

The Song

The artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, came up with the below lyrics, shaping Queen’s sturdy arena rocker into a worship tune worthy of a megachurch. The indomitable theme within the lyrics is still present as the song details a spiritual fortitude and an unwavering faith.

(Verse 1)

In this world of darkness, where battles wage,

We stand as soldiers, seeking truth to engage.

With hearts ablaze, we’ll sing our songs of praise,

Proclaiming His glory, for endless days.

(Chorus)

We will rock You, Lord, with our worship and praise,

Lifting Your name high, through all of our days.

With hearts united, we’ll sing it loud and clear,

Declaring Your victory, there’s nothing to fear.

(Verse 2)

In this broken world, where hope seems lost,

We’ll rise as one, to bear the cross.

With love unending, we’ll show the way,

Guided by Your spirit, each and every day.

(Chorus)

We will rock You, Lord, with our worship and praise,

Lifting Your name high, through all of our days.

With hearts united, we’ll sing it loud and clear,

Declaring Your victory, there’s nothing to fear.

(Bridge)

In every trial, we find strength anew,

For You are with us, faithful and true.

With hands held high, we surrender all,

In Your presence, we’ll never fall.

(Chorus)

We will rock You, Lord, with our worship and praise,

Lifting Your name high, through all of our days.

With hearts united, we’ll sing it loud and clear,

Declaring Your victory, there’s nothing to fear.

(Outro)

So let our voices rise, like a mighty sound,

Proclaiming Your love, that’s always around.

With every breath, our souls rejoice,

In You, O Lord, we find our voice.

The Sound

With the iconic song’s lyrics now transformed to echo a contemporary Christian style, we asked the chatbot to describe what we might hear when listening to this imaged tune.

ChatGPT estimated the song would keep its clapping and stomping rhythm as an engaging way to worship, but other than that it would have a different musical arrangement. The anthem would be stripped of its hearty, deep-throated rock sensibilities and replaced with an uplifting melody against a modern pop-rock foundation. Layered harmonies and a backing choir would take the place of the once powerful a cappella vocals.

Overall, the willful spirit of the song remains. It would just be accompanied by uplifting faith-based themes with an inspiring composition to match.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)