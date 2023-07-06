Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1994, and with his loss, music fans were separated from what likely would have been handfuls of albums. Assuming Cobain had lived, he could have released several more Nirvana records, and perhaps a few solo albums.

Maybe he would have started a supergroup with Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron. Maybe he and Courtney Love would have made a duet record of classic big band music—the point is: who knows?

We recruited ChatGPT to consider all the factors and spit out what a song by Cobain might resemble today about today. Here are the results.

“Stumble Through the Dark”

(Verse 1)

In the haze of the 2020s, we stumble through the dark

Searching for a glimmer of hope, a fire to ignite the spark

The world’s on fire, we’re drowning in despair

But we’ll scream our truths, ’cause we’re not afraid to share

(Chorus)

Oh, these troubled times, they won’t break our souls

We’ll rise above the ashes, reclaim what we’ve been told

In the spirit of rebellion, we’ll fight against the grain

In the spirit of the 2020s, we’ll break free from the chains

(Verse 2)

In a digital age, where truth is hard to find

We’ll tear down the walls, expose the lies that bind

The system’s broken, the voices cry out loud

We’ll rip through the noise, won’t be lost in the crowd

(Chorus)

Oh, these troubled times, they won’t break our souls

We’ll rise above the ashes, reclaim what we’ve been told

In the spirit of rebellion, we’ll fight against the grain

In the spirit of the 2020s, we’ll break free from the chains

(Bridge)

In the face of injustice, we won’t back down

We’ll march in unity, raise our voices loud

Inequality, division, we’ll challenge every wall

Together we’ll stand, refusing to fall

(Guitar Solo)

(Chorus)

Oh, these troubled times, they won’t break our souls

We’ll rise above the ashes, reclaim what we’ve been told

In the spirit of rebellion, we’ll fight against the grain

In the spirit of the 2020s, we’ll break free from the chains

(Outro)

So let’s raise our fists, and shout it from the stage

In the legacy of Cobain, we’ll carry on the rage

The 2020s won’t define us, we’ll define the age

With our hearts on fire, we’ll turn the page

Final Thoughts

AI certainly did get the dark and brooding tone down. Perhaps it’s a bit too on the nose, but at least people wouldn’t be thrown off by the style.

In the end, the track is a call to commune, even a call to arms. Telling like-minded folks to gather and not back down from the hardships they face. Is it a rallying cry? Or is a bridge too far?

It’s an interesting thought experiment: do we think Cobain would have softened by now? He died in 1994 and was 27. Today, if he’d lived, he’d be in his mid-50s. Maybe the song would be an ode to fatherhood.

In fact, let’s share what that might be, according to ChatGPT:

“A Sense of Peace”

(Verse 1)

In the quiet of the night, I hold my baby tight

A reflection of myself, a flicker of pure light

Through the chaos and the pain, I find a sense of peace

Fatherhood has changed me, it’s a love that won’t cease

(Chorus)

Oh, fatherhood, it’s a wild ride

A rollercoaster of emotions deep inside

I’ll protect you, my child, with all I am

In your innocence, I see the world’s truest gem

(Verse 2)

In the midst of the madness, I see a brand new day

In your eyes, my darling, all the worries fade away

I’ll guide you through the darkness, shield you from the storm

With a love that’s unconditional, forever we’ll be warm

(Chorus)

Oh, fatherhood, it’s a wild ride

A rollercoaster of emotions deep inside

I’ll protect you, my child, with all I am

In your innocence, I see the world’s truest gem

(Bridge)

I‘ll be there by your side, through all the highs and lows

Teaching you to be strong, nurturing what grows

You’re my greatest creation, my reason to strive

I’ll be your rock, your shelter, for as long as I’m alive

(Guitar Solo)

(Chorus)

Oh, fatherhood, it’s a wild ride

A rollercoaster of emotions deep inside

I’ll protect you, my child, with all I am

In your innocence, I see the world’s truest gem

(Outro)

So let’s explore this journey, hand in hand we’ll roam

Fatherhood has changed me, it’s become my truest home

In your laughter, my child, I find a love so pure

Together we’ll face the world, forever we’ll endure

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)