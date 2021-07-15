Alan Jackson, George Strait, Reba, Garth Brooks and More Set to Honor Charley Pride in ’CMT Giants: Charley Pride‘ Special

The life and career of the legendary trailblazer and country music singer Charley Pride will be front and center during a 90-minute TV special, CMT Giants: Charley Pride. Airing Wednesday, August 25 at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT, the start studded event will bring together some of country music’s biggest stars to celebrate Pride’s most iconic hits.

Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, son Dion Pride, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs featuring Robert Randolph + Reyna Roberts, Mickey Guyton and Wynonna are scheduled to appear. Special guests Neal McCoy, Nolan Ryan, Reba, Ronnie Milsap, and Charley’s wife Rozene Pride will be on hand to share special memories of Charley and his enduring legacy.

“I am delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of Pride,” Charley’s wife Rozene Pride said in a statement. “He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the country music community for so many years.”

“It’s an incredibly great honor to celebrate Charley Pride’s career from the perspective of those who knew him best – his friends, family and peers,” shared Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer, CMT. “As a true ‘giant’ in country music, Charley serves as an inspiration for present and future artists, and his legendary career transcends barriers with music that stands the test of time.”

In the past, CMT Giants, launched in 2006, has celebrated such country music icons as Reba McEntire (2006), Hank Williams, Jr. (2007), Alan Jackson (2008) and Kenny Rogers (2020).

Pride passed away in Texas on December 12, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19. He was 86 years old.

The star-studded, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25 at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT.

Photo by Ben Di Rienzo