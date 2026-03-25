Alan Jackson Is Starting His Own Music Festival—and Ella Langley and Old Dominion Are Headlining Year One

Alan Jackson is entering the music festival game—and he’s tapping some famous friends to help.

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The country icon recently announced that he’s created 5 O’Clock Somewhere Fest, a two-day music festival in The Palm Beaches, Florida.

2026 will be the inaugural year for the festival, and it’s already a can’t miss event. Ella Langley and Old Dominion are scheduled to headline the show, while Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, Dylan Scott, and Clint Black are also scheduled to perform.

Shenandoah, John Anderson, Rodney Atkins, Jammy Buffett, and Alan Stone round out the musical lineup. Comedian Dusty Slay and radio DJ JD Spradlin are scheduled to host the festivities, which will include more performers that have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday, March 27. Single day, weekend, and VIP tickets will be available. The festival will offer hotel and ticket packages too.

What to Know About Alan Jackson’s Final Show

Jackson’s festival announcement came ahead of his final show this summer. The singer is scheduled to take the stage one last time at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on July 27 for a show titled Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale.

It’s not just Jackson who will be taking the stage that night, though. He’ll be joined by stars including Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Pardi. Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Lee Ann Womack are also scheduled to perform.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee–Music City–where country music lives,” Jackson said of his final show. “I gotta do the last one there.”

After the concert sold out, Jackson released another statement to his fans.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans,” he said. “I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

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