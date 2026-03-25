Born on This Day in 1950, the Elvis Presley Superfan Who Launched His Illustrious Career With a Tribute Song to The King

Elvis Presley was objectively the biggest music star in the world when he died on Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42. The news sent scores of music fans into mourning, including a 27-year-old Vietnam War veteran named Ronnie McDowell from Portland, Tennessee. The Elvis superfan channeled his grief into a song called “The King is Gone”. He then recorded the track on the independent Scorpion record label. The song rocketed McDowell—born on this day (March 25) in 1950—to national fame. And as it turns out, that was only the beginning. Celebrating his 76th birthday today, Ronnie McDowell has since notched more than 30 Top 40 hits on the country music charts. His catalog includes the No. 1 singles “Older Women” and “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation.”

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How Ronnie McDowell Went From Elvis Impersonator to Country Star

Selling more than 5 million copies to date, “The King is Gone” peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100. Five months after its release, Ronnie McDowell performed the song on the NBC special Nashville Remembers Elvis on His Birthday. In 1979, he covered 36 of the King’s songs for the TV movie Elvis, in which Kurt Russell—who played Presley—lip-synched to McDowell’s vocals.

In 1978, McDowell landed another Top 5 country hit with “I Love You, I Love You, I Love You.” He also contributed vocals to various Presley-related projects, including the 1988 TV miniseries Elvis And Me. Weary of being pigeonholed as a King impersonator, McDowell teamed up with producer Buddy Killen at Epic Records hoping to expand his horizons.

In 1981, he scored his first No. 1 country hit with “Older Women.” This kicked off a string of 11 straight Top 10 hits, including a second chart-topper, 1983’s “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation.”

In 1986, Ronnie McDowell teamed up with Conway Twitty for the Top 10 duet “It’s Only Make Believe.” He has continued to perform well into his 70s, even taking the stage while awaiting surgery following a near-fatal stroke onstage in June 2025.

[RELATED: Doctor Reveals What Kept 75-Year-Old Country Icon Alive After His Onstage Medical Scare]

Even at the height of his fame, McDowell never gave into the “rockstar” lifestyle. He never smoked or dabbled in drugs, and always preferred plant-based food, Decades later, his doctor says those choices kept him alive after the medical incident.

“It was quite unbearable. The swelling and how I felt was just terrible,” he told Taste of Country in August. “But I’m improving every day.”

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images