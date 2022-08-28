Alan Jackson Postpones Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Alan Jackson called off his concert at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 27 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” said Jackson in a statement published by the T-Mobile Center. “I hate to disappoint my fans.”

Show organizers will reschedule the show, and all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Jackson’s next scheduled concert is on Sept. 9 in Lexington, Kentucky. Launched earlier in the summer of 2022, Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour has been crossing the U.S. and is set to wrap up on Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The concert marks Jackson’s first tour since releasing his 21st album, Where Have You Gone?, in 2021, and later revealing his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that impacts the peripheral nervous system and causes issues with balance.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” said Jackson. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy. There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years, and it’s getting more and more obvious. I know I’m stumbling around on stage, and now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable. It’s not going to kill me. It’s not deadly.”

Throughout the tour, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, which supports research for the development of a drug to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth.

Jackson recently revealed his own premium crafted whiskey Silverbelly Whiskey. Named after the color of his cowboy hat, Jackson partnered with Silver Screen Bottling Co. for the release.

Photo: UMG