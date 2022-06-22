Alan Jackson Releases New Whiskey Line Called Silverbelly Whiskey

Country Music Hall of Famer, Alan Jackson isn’t about to leave his listeners on the rocks.

Jackson recently revealed his own premium crafted whiskey known as Silverbelly Whiskey. Naming the whiskey after the color of his cowboy hat, he partnered with Silver Screen Bottling Co. for the liquor release.

The Kentucky bourbon boasts a sweet, smooth, and spicy taste with brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, and honey aroma. The 91-proof drink is available in Tennessee and soon other states, and you can pre-order the spirit HERE.

Mattie Jackson Selecman, who is the singer’s daughter and a best-selling author, notes that the drink is “Crafted in honor of classic, bourbon style whiskey.” She continues by saying, “Silverbelly tips its hat to the spirit at the heart of this country. Its smooth texture and medium-light body make it perfect to sip neat at the end of a long day or to raise in a toast of celebration, mixed in your favorite Old Fashioned or Manhattan cocktail. With a subtle kiss of oak and traditional flavors of caramel, spiced apples, and toasty brown sugar, Silverbelly is as American as whiskey comes—a true taste of home.”

Like his whiskey, Jackson’s songs often reflect this feeling of home, which has brought him to fame. In celebration of his career, the country singer makes the release more meaningful as the initial batch is named after his ’90s hit song “Here In The Real World.” Thus, the whiskey also serves as a collector’s item, remembering his success.

About Alan Jackson

From rural Newnan, Georgia, to a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jackson’s career is one of great success. He defines his music career not only with memberships in prestigious halls of fame but also awards like three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, a 30-year membership in the Grand Ole Opry, and Billboard ranking him in the top ten country artists of all time.

Along with these accolades, Jackson has released more than 60 singles with 50 top ten hits and 35 number ones. As one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists ever, he has sold 60 million albums worldwide. Jackson’s career doesn’t stop there. With the release of his album Where Have You Gone, Alan Jackson continues his musical legacy.

Photo Credits: David McClister