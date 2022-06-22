Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Add New September Dates to Their 2022 Tour

Famed country-folk duo Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have added new tour dates to their 2022 string of performances, according to an announcement today (June 21).

Fans can check out the full list of dates below, including the new ones added for September.

The new performances include gigs in New York City at the Beacon Theater, as well as in Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion and more.

The duo released their latest album last year, Raise The Roof, to great acclaim, following a 14-year gap between their prior LP release, Raising Sands, in 2007.

Earlier this month, the duo began their first tour in more than 10 years.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are currently nominated for Duo/Group of The Year at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, in addition to Album of The Year for Raise The Roof, which was produced by T Bone Burnett and spent over 20 weeks at No. 1 on the Americana chart.

Check out the full list of tour dates from the duo below—the new dates, which span September 6 through 12, are in bold.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates

6/24 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

6/29 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/8 – Bruges, BE – Cactus Festival

7/10 – Baarn, NL – Royal Park Live

7/13 – Montreux, CH – Auditorium Stravinski

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

8/15 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

8/17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

8/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

8/20 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/27 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

8/28 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

8/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

9/1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

9/4 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park

9/6 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9/7 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

9/9 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

9/10 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

9/12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre