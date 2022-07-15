Alana Springsteen Shares the Whole Story on New Album, ‘History of Breaking Up (Part Two)’

Alana Springsteen has officially dropped the companion album to her 2021 release, History of Breaking Up (Part 1).

History of Breaking Up (Part Two) is an eight-track EP that turns the page to a new narrative for Springsteen where she bravely proves that trauma isn’t a cage and there is hope on the horizon. Not only does the new EP bring an element of hope to the table, but it also showcases Springsteen’s growth as a songwriter—she co-wrote all but one track and co-produced five—capturing the essence of a heart in free fall that is saved by a parachute of self-reliance.

“When I look back on where I was as I was writing the songs for History of Breaking Up (Part One) and then look at where I am now, it’s all a little surreal,” Springsteen admits. “This project started out as a way for me to find some peace and healing through the heartbreak, but it’s given me so much more: I’ve found a community of the most amazing fans who’ve helped me—and each other—to feel a little less alone. If Part One set the bar for me, I truly believe Part Two raises it.”

Right now, Springsteen is in the throes of the summer festival season. She recently made her CMA Fest debut in June and dabbled in musical theatre appearing as “Bailey Stone” for May We All: A New Country Musical. Coming up, Springsteen will perform at Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan in July, alongside country legends Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen, appear at TidalWave Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey in August, and headline her own show at Barnato in Omaha, Nebraska.

Check out the tracklist to History of Breaking Up (Part Two) new album below.

HISTORY OF BREAKING UP (PART TWO) TRACKLIST

While You’re At It * (Alana Springsteen, Chris LaCorte, Josh Dorr) Close To Me* (Alana Springsteen, Cameron Bedell, Ryan Beaver) Me Myself and Why (Alana Springsteen, Pete Good, Josh Jenkins) Trust Issues* (Alana Springsteen, Sasha Alex Sloan, Jessie Jo Dillon, Nick Bailey) You Are* (Alana Springsteen, Geoff Warburton, Will Weatherly) That Was All You (Alana Springsteen, Chris LaCorte, Emily Falvey) New Number* (Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Rhett Akins) History of Breaking Up* (Alana Springsteen, Whakaio Taahi, Melissa Fuller)

*Co-produced by Springsteen

Photo by Anna Clary / Sweettalk PR