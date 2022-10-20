Alana Springsteen Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Grand Ole Opry Debut; Makes Surprise Announcement

Country star Alana Springsteen celebrated turning 22 years old with a birthday party at one of country music’s most hallowed venues.

Yes, Springsteen enjoyed the night by making her debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Music City, Nashville, Tennessee.

The fast-rising songwriter earned the ultimate birthday gift on her special day on Tuesday (October 18). She was invited to play on the famous stage by country music star Luke Bryan. And during the performance, Springsteen made the bucket list moment even more special by announcing her label signing with Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville while onstage.

Oh, and her family was in attendance, making the birthday shindig a family affair.

“Another reason tonight is so special is that I get to announce that I just signed a record deal with Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville,” said Springsteen. “I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate my birthday! So many dreams are coming true tonight. My heart is so full.”

Springsteen performed her song, “While You’re At It,” from her latest EP, History Of Breaking Up (Part Two). She also brought the fans back to her childhood in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to hear a song she wrote when she was just 12 years old, called “Hate It When I’m Right.”

She dedicated that song to her 10-year-old self, who once sat in the Grand Ole Opry’s pews for the first time, and to those in the audience who, like her back then (and now), are chasing their dreams. It was, in that way, a full-circle moment for the burgeoning artist.

Once backstage, her father surprised her with a hand-painted pair of Dickies—as Springsteen has been known to paint her own pairs as a young person—featuring Opry-themed drawings to further celebrate the dream come true.

For more on Springsteen, check out American Songwriter’s piece on her latest EP HERE.

