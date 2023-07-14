Alana Springsteen Shares Video for Collaborative Track with Chris Stapleton

To punctuate the release of the second part of her debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING, Alana Springsteen has shared a collaborative track with Chris Stapleton, “ghost in my guitar.” TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out follows the release of the first installment, Messing It Up. A description of the album calls Figuring It Out a “daringly honest” project and an “up-close look” at her journey toward self-discovery.

“One of the highlights of Figuring It Out is my collaboration with Chris Stapleton,” Springsteen said in a statement. “The guitar feature was crucial to this song. This guitar represents the lingering presence of something (in my case, someone) who’s gone but also very much not.”

Goodbye was the best thing you told me / Only time that I ever heard the truth / Even now I’m haunted by the whole thing / can’t believe I believed in you, Springsteen sings sullenly in the opening verse of the track.

Springsteen sits deep within her emotions on this track, haunted by the memories of a past love. The singer tries to deal with it in the best way she knows how: writing a song. Heard throughout the track are soulful guitar riffs from Chris Stapleton. During the bridge, Stapleton adds an extra layer of emotion with his delicate playing.

“Every time I think I’ve written my way past the hurt, I’m reminded that I have a long way to go,” Springsteen said. “The guitar had to be just as emotionally charged as a vocal would have been, and Chris’ signature guitar tone was the only one I ever heard on it in my head. I still don’t think I’ve fully accepted that he agreed to be a part of it.”

Along with the song, Springsteen has shared an accompanying visualizer. Check out the clip below.

Alana Springsteen’s Twenty Something: Figuring It Out Track List:

1. “twenty something” (Alana Springsteen, Liz Rose, AJ Pruis, Trannie Anderson)*

2. “chameleon” (Alana Springsteen, Sasha Alex Sloan, King Henry)+

3. “here’s to all my exes” (Alana Springsteen, Will Weatherly, Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins)^

4. “hypocrite” (Alana Springsteen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Will Weatherly, Ryan Beaver)*

5. “when we were friends” (Alana Springsteen, Sasha Alex Sloan, Pete Good)#

6. “ghost in my guitar” (Alana Springsteen, Ido Zmishlany, Delacey, Sarah Solovay)**

* Produced by Chris LaCorte and Alana Springsteen

+ Produced by Paul DiGiovanni and Alana Springsteen

^ Produced by Will Weatherly and Alana Springsteen

# Produced by Pete Good and Alana Springsteen

** Produced by Ido Zmishlany and Alana Springsteen

Photo Credit: Lily Nelson/ Courtesy Sweet Talk Publicity