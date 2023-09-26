Alexa Wildish’s Fleetwood Mac Blind Audition on ‘The Voice’ Gets to Niall Horan

Dressed in a gorgeous red jumpsuit, The Voice contestant Alexa Wildish took the stage for a soulful blind audition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird.”

Her powerful vocals were enough to get judge Niall Horan emotional during September 25’s kickoff episode when she performed stunning cover of the song penned by the late Christine McVie.

The performance rewarded Wildish with a three-chair turn from judges Horan, John Legend, and Reba McEntire about 30 seconds into the performance. Shortly afterwards, Gwen Stefani decided to turn her chair joining the other judges.

At the conclusion of the performance, there was a roaring applause for the 34-year-old singer, and Horan said, “Wow, that made me emotional.”

Stefani put a cherry on top, saying, “Alexa, it’s crazy. One second ago, you were like, deep in love, and now you’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m at The Voice,’ Niall is dying.” Horan then chimed in saying how good the performance was.

“It sounds like you’re a songwriter,” Stefani continued. “The way you were able to just take those lyrics and sing them like it was your story, there was just something so real about it, and in my songwriting journey, just to be able to capture those feelings and just have it there timeless forever in a song, that’s what I love — that’s why I like music. I would love to have you on Team Gwen.”

Horan then pulled for himself. “I’ve sat here and I’ve waited for you. Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks are half the reason why I even picked up a guitar and started writing songs. The fact that you chose that song, I’m just getting goosebumps even thinking about it. She’d be so proud of that. And I’m so proud of you for taking it on.”

“There were some little pitch issues, but we can understand pitch in this scenario, especially when the emotion is given across,” Horan concluded. “I’m going out on a limb to say what a performance you put in. I would love to have you on my team, so please pick me.”

After the other judges gave their comments, Wildish ultimately went with Team Niall. The Voice Blind Auditions will continue to air each Monday and Tuesday on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC