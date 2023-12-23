How Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” Became a Modern Holiday Classic

When Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released on October 29, 1994, few predicted its lasting impact on modern music. The track served as the lead single from the pop star’s first holiday album, Merry Christmas, but quickly became something much more.

Still riding high from the success of her 1993 record Music Box, Carey recruited her longtime creative collaborator Walter Afanasieff to craft songs for a Christmas album. The project, initially presented by Carey’s then-husband and label head, Tommy Mottola, was unique for the time. Before streaming platforms and technological advances made it easy to record and release holiday-themed music to fans, many artists of the time opted to focus on their own original material.

Carey and Afanasieff spent weeks trying to hone in a sound and creative approach that made sense for the album. In contrast, the pair were able to craft the lyrics of “All I Want for Christmas is You” in record time. The exact time frame of this process has been debated for years, with many reporting that the song was completed in less than fifteen minutes. In a recent TikTok video from comedian Billy Eichner, Carey says it took around an hour and a half to complete.

Their creative efforts, no matter how long or short, resulted in musical gold. “All I Want for Christmas is You” earned acclaim from critics and fans immediately upon its release, hitting No. 1 in multiple countries. The song’s success wasn’t surprising to many at the time, as Carey seemed to be at the peak of her career. What many didn’t realize is that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” would quickly become a modern holiday classic.

A Modern Christmas Classic

Since its initial release, the track has evolved from a nostalgic hit from the 90s to a timeless holiday standard. Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has reentered Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart every year since 2012. From 2019 to 2023, the song has hit No. 1, reiterating its widespread and lasting appeal.

New generations of fans are discovering the song and positioning it alongside older standards, like “Jingle Bell Rock” or “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” For many, “All I Want for Christmas is you” has become a must-hear part of the holiday season. The song’s impact on listeners, nearly 30 years after its release, is something that Carey still can’t quite believe.

“I never knew people were going to adapt the song that I wrote — my first Christmas song that I ever wrote,” Carey told Billboard in a 2020 interview. “How did I know that that was going to become a thing every year? I couldn’t have known it. And I’ve grown to love it more, because I used to always listen through it and pick it apart at Christmas against all the other Christmas songs, like, “Why didn’t I change this part? I wish I could’ve done that over.” Because I did it so early on, so young. But still, it makes me happy every year.”

