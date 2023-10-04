3 Books Every Mariah Carey Fan Should Read

Thanks to her sky-high vocal range and irresistible songs that flawlessly mesh pop and R&B elements, Mariah Carey changed the sound of modern music in the 1990s. She made history early on, becoming the first artist to take her first five singles to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Over the decades, she’s gone through multiple transformative chapters within her career and personal life.

After her success rapidly fizzled in the early 2000s, she made a triumphant return with her record-breaking 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi. She’s sold over 200 million albums to date, taken 19 songs to No. 1, and earned an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A talented actor, producer, vocalist, and performer, Carey is often cited as one of the most influential women in music.

If you want to learn more about this multi-talented hitmaker, look no further. From a festive tale for all ages to a candid memoir, here are three Mariah Carey books that are essential for any pop music fan.

1. Why Mariah Carey Matters

Released in September 2023, Why Mariah Carey Matters offers a thoughtful and critical look at her career. Throughout the book, author Andrew Chan explains the depth and breadth of her artistry in detail. Along with its deserved praise of her talents, Why Mariah Carey Matters also spotlights the barriers she’s broken for new generations of dynamic and determined artists. Intricately detailed and thought-provoking, Chan offers an entertaining and enlightening read.

2. The Christmas Princess

Co-written by Carey and Michaela Angela Davis, The Christmas Princess is a family-friendly tale made for the holiday season. The book introduces readers to Little Mariah as she searches for acceptance and community at Christmastime. This delightful story is perfect for any younger Mariah fan or “All I Want for Christmas Is You” devotee.

3. The Meaning of Mariah Carey

This list of essential Mariah Carey books wouldn’t be complete without the award-winning artist’s captivating memoir. Released in 2020, The Meaning of Mariah Carey offers a raw and revealing look at her path to stardom. Through firsthand reflections, readers travel through her most formative and tumultuous moments. This powerful collection of personal stories gives insight into her creative process and personal beliefs.

