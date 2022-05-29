Recent Grammy Award-nominee Allison Russell wants gun control now.

The artist has shared many posts recently on social media that indicate such.

Russell, whose 2021 album, Outside Child, earned her fame and recognition, as well as a Grammy Award this year, is also no stranger to violence and abuse.

Russell, who is currently working on a new memoir, has been vocal about her past, despite the difficulties associated with it—growing up under physical, mental, and sexual abuse. She knows what it means to have empathy and what it is like to feel scared and alone as a child.

Therefore, her words on gun control, especially in the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 students and two teachers, hold that much more water.

Among the many recent posts and re-tweets from her Twitter account, Russell recently wrote, “Is this who we want to continue to be? Does the sanctity of life end once children are born? How many more massacres will it take for our elected officials to join hands across the aisle and make life-saving changes? #harmreduction#guncontrolsaveslives“

And she added in a later post, “#GunViolence has been the #1 cause of death for children and adolescents in #America since 2020. We have to use every possible measure to break this hideous cycle. We can start with this: #GunControlNow #guncontrolsaveslives#harmreduction“

She added, “Federal agents stopped the massacre – after more than an hr of #TexasPolice doing NOTHING but handcuff devastated parents.”

And in one more: “No one can call themselves “pro-life” if they only care about unborn embryos & fetuses; if they are not taking action to stop the wholesale slaughter of our children and teenagers in #America. #GunControlNow #GunSenseNow #HR8#RedFlagLaws #JaimesLaw

