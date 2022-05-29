Cory Wong and Billy Strings Release New Live Performance Video for “Road Trip”

Two of the world’s best guitar players have collaborated on a new track.

That’s right, Cory Wong and Billy Strings have joined forces for the new single, “Road Trip.”

Wong, a Grammy Award-nominated artist, and Strings, a Grammy Award-winning artist, premiered the new single on Friday (May 27). And the song marks the latest collaborative track release from Wong’s new LP, Power Station, which is available now.

The LP also features big names like Béla Fleck, Victor Wooten, Chromeo, and more.

Wong has celebrated Power Station in recent weeks via the star-studded second season of Cory and the Wongnotes, streaming now via the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based artist’s hugely popular YouTube channel.

Created and hosted by the always-hard-at-work Wong, new episodes debut every Tuesday, showcasing live performances, original sketch comedy, special guests, interviews, and much more.

Wong is currently traveling the world performing a typically varied array of live dates, including sold-out headline shows, festival sets, and much more. Check out a list of tour dates here below.

CORY WONG ON TOUR 2022

MAY

28 – Chillicothe, IL – Summer Camp Music Festival *

29 – Petoskey, MI – Great Lakes Center for the Arts

JUNE

3 – Lorton, VA – Workhouse Arts Center

4 – Oak Hill, WV – Mountain Music Festival *

5 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

24 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest Festival *

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest *

29 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Jazz Fest *

30 – Montreal, QC – Le Festival International de Jazz de Montréal @ Club Soda

JULY

1 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

4 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

10 – Rotterdam, NL – North Sea Jazz Festival * ‡

11 – Vienne, FR – Jazz a Vienne 2022 ^ ‡

12 – Madrid, ES – Noches del Botánico * ‡

13 – Umbria, IT – Umbria Jazz * ‡

14 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

16 – Pori, FI – Pori Jazz 2022 * ‡

19 – Molde, NO – Moldejazz * ‡

28 – Darrington, WA – Summer Meltdown *

30 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz *

AUGUST

11 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Jazz Festival *

12 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Jazz Festival *

18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre #

19 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin American Hotel #

20 – Des Moines, IA – Disc Golf Pro Tour

27 – Bridgeview, IL – Sacred Rose *

SEPTEMBER

16 – Jeffersonville, VT – Disc Golf Pro Tour

18 – Paso Robles, CA – Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival *

OCTOBER

1 – Eureka Springs, AR – Hillberry 2022: The Harvest Moon Festival *

7 – Roseland, VA – Hoopla *

15 – Charlotte, NC – Disc Golf Pro Tour

* Festival Performance

† Special Guest Performer with The Minnesota Orchestra

^ w/George Benson

‡ Joined by Special Guest Dave Koz

# w/Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

** w/Blues Traveler

Photo via Big Hassle