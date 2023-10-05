Ally Brooke Clarifies Comments That Teased a Fifth Harmony Reunion

Fifth Harmony‘s Ally Brooke inadvertently got fans of the defunct group riled up by teasing a potential reunion. Brooke has clarified her comments further, explaining that “Reunion has many meanings.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“We may be working on something,” Brooke told E! News earlier this month. She went on to say that a potential rekindling between the members may be on the horizon. Of course, to the group’s fans, that was taken to mean the band would be getting back together.

Brooke took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear up her thoughts, telling fans the band would not be getting back in the studio together.

[RELATED: Behind the Band Name: Fifth Harmony]

“I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony,” Brooke shared. “Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way. XX Ally.”

Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus back in 2018. The official break came two years after Camila Cabello decided to leave the group separately. The other members–Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui–kept going on their own prior to the hiatus.

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals,” the remaining four members wrote in their hiatus announcement. “In doing this, we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths, and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

Brooke recently released a song, “Gone to Bed.” “It’s about, you have a lover and you want to see him, but it’s kind of dangerous, and you end up getting together and then you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have just gone to bed,'” Brooke told ABC Audio of the track. “I love that whole concept.”

Check out the track, below.

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)