Ally Brooke is Ready to Get Festive with New Christmas EP ‘Under the Tree’ Out in November

Ally Brooke is celebrating the holidays early. The Global pop star and EMMY-award winner has announced her new Christmas EP titled Under The Tree set to release on November 3.

In a press release, Brooke said, “The holidays are my favorite time of year! There is nothing like it and I’m beyond thrilled to have my EP. It’s been a goal of mine for so long! I love that the holidays bring out goodness in people and to have that reflected in my EP means everything to me. The magic is in us all!”

Fans and listeners can look forward to hearing the title track of the project “Under The Tree” as well as three classic Christmas songs.

Brooke said about the original track, “My original ‘Under the Tree’ is such a fun upbeat one that I know my fans are going to fall in love with! It means joy and love to me, being with your loved ones and having love in your heart.”

Recently, the singer/songwriter released her single “Gone To Bed” which was her first release under her new record label home, SNAFU Records. It’s a full-circle moment for the star as she returns to working with Fifth Harmony’s former A&R Joey Arbagey.

Earlier this month, the singer cleared up confusion about a potential Fifth Harmony reunion. The rumors started when she said to E! News, “We may be working on something.” Fans got ahead of themselves and started speculating as to whether this could mean a musical reunion with new music.

Brooke then took to X to clear up the confusion. She wrote, “I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony. Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way. XX Ally.”

In the meantime, you can pre-save/pre-add Under The Tree here.

