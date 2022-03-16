Normani Teases Emotional New Single, “Fair”

Twenty-five-year-old singer/songwriter Normani is taking a new direction in her music with the new single “Fair.” The song, to be released on Friday (March 18), is her most deeply personal work to date. As a Fifth Harmony alum, Normani has been known for bright, upbeat songwriting since her days in the girl group. Now, she is revealing a more emotional side.

Normani shared a 20-second clip of “Fair” on Twitter, surprising many fans with a gentle, oceanic sound. Perhaps the most surprising part, though, was the vulnerability in the lyrics.

When I say I won’t

Tell myself I don’t

But I always will

Feel the way I feel

You have time to heal

I got time to kill

Normani acknowledged that a ballad is probably not what her fans expected from her first release since last summer. However, it is a musical challenge she feels ready to take on.

Since Fifth Harmony’s hiatus in 2018, Normani has released several singles including “Motivation” and “Wild Side.” Both of these songs feature fun, sexy lyrics and have an ultimately uplifting sound. “Fair” is about Normani’s difficult emotional journey after a breakup— a stark contrast from her previous work.

In an Instagram post, Normani expressed her nervousness and excitement to share a new part of herself with the world. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light,” she wrote. “Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here.”

Normani’s friends and fans flooded the comments with supportive messages, commending her courage and openness. Author Tomi Adeyemi typed a series of applause emojis, writing “That’s what makes it art 🤎 it’s a beautiful thing to share your heart.”

Fellow musician Alexander Gold echoed Adeyemi’s praise. “You are such a force and we are ready to support all your art. Let’s go!!!!!”

“Fair” will be released on all streaming services this Friday, March 18. It is available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music HERE.

Are you looking forward to Normani’s new release? Comment below.